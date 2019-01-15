Haggar Clothing Co. Launches Pant Line For Boys

DALLAS – January 15, 2019 – Haggar Clothing Co., makers of America’s No. 1-selling men’s dress pant,1 launches a line of pants for boys this winter, featuring four styles all made with eco-friendly REPREVE® fiber created from recycled water bottles.

The new boys line is the latest in Haggar’s award-winning sustainable offerings. In 2018, Haggar received the inaugural REPREVE Champions of Sustainability award for using over 100 million recycled plastic bottles in its Life Khaki, E-CLO™ Stria & Premium Comfort Dress Pant lines.

In addition to sustainability, the Haggar™ Boys line (starting at $24.99) offers unique comfort features that help active kids easily move throughout the day from playground to classroom to after-school activities. Features include reinforced knees for durability, stretch fabrics that move with them and industry-leading comfort waistbands that flex for better fit and comfort.

The entire boys line is available in Slim and Regular fits in sizes 4–20 and includes:

Cool 18® Pro Boys Flat Front pant in black, tan and heather gray

The Jogger Boys Flat Front pant in khaki, black and navy

Premium No Iron Khaki Boys Flat Front pant in black, navy and sand

Sustainable Chino Boys Flat Front pant in khaki, black and navy

“The new Haggar™ Boys line is perfect for parents looking for comfortable, durable clothes in current, on-trend styles and colors their sons will want to wear, whether as part of a school uniform or for any occasion where they need to be a little more put-together than just jeans,” said Haggar Chief Sourcing and Merchandising Officer Tony Anzovino. “Many parents today are focused on environmentally friendly products, and the fact that our boys line is made with sustainable fabrics really sets it apart.”

The line is available on Haggar.com, JCPenney.com, Bealls.com, Boscovs.com, Stage.com and Amazon.

Posted January 15, 2019

Source: Haggar Clothing Co.