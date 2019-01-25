Creative Ticking Hires Tim Witherell As Executive Vice President

GASTONIA, N.C. — January 24, 2019 — Creative Ticking, a Beverly Knits company headquartered in Gastonia, N.C., has named Tim Witherell to the position of executive vice president. Witherell will be responsible for managing the Creative Ticking business as well as manage sales, design, and product development.

“Creative Ticking has an outstanding team of engineers, technicians, and designers as well as the most unique knit- ting and finishing capabilities in the industry,” said Witherell. “I am looking forward to the new possibilities that lie ahead of us.”

Witherell has spent the past six years with Hickory Springs Manufacturing, focusing most of his time in sales man- agement for the bedding market segment. At Hickory Springs Manufacturing, he served as regional director of sales – bedding and director of sales – bedding. Most recently, Witherell was senior director of business development. Prior to Hickory Springs, Witherell worked with Nomaco for more than 10 years serving as national accounts manager in the home furnishings business unit.

“Tim brings exceptional experience and capabilities from many years in the industry to our Creative Ticking team,” said Ron Sytz, president and owner of Beverly Knits and Creative Ticking. “With Tim’s management capabilities, knowledge in product development and intellectual property, and sales experience, we feel that he is a great addition to our team at Creative Ticking.”

Source: Creative Ticking/Creative Fabric Services — a division of Beverly Knits, Inc.