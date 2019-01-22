Coral Coast Clothing Debuts Men’s Line Featuring brrr° Performance Cooling Technology

HAMILTON, BERMUDA — January 22, 2019 — Coastal lifestyle apparel brand Coral Coast Clothing is pleased to announce a new partnership with brrr°. Coral Coast Clothing will debut a new line of men’s Bermuda Performance Shorts powered by brrr° cooling technology in Spring/Summer 2019. Inspired by the birthplace of Bermuda shorts, the Coral Coast Bermuda Performance Shorts featuring brrr° put the island lifestyle front and center. They are perfect for work, sport, leisure and everything in between.

“Style and comfort are central to everything we do, and adding brrr° performance cooling

technology to our bestselling line of Bermuda Shorts will keep men dry, comfortable and confident all day long,” said Adam Petty, co-founder and creative director of Coral Coast

Clothing.

brrr°’s disruptive cooling technology uses natural cooling minerals, active wicking and rapid drying to create a “Triple Chill Effect™” that is instant and permanent. It is cool to the touch, and draws heat and moisture away from the body. The cooling effects of brrr° fabrics have been rigorously tested by globally recognized independent labs, and brrr° consistently outperforms other products.

“Coral Coast Clothing defines the island way of life with unbeatable style, and we are excited to combine brrr° Tripe Chill Effect technology to make their clothing more comfortable than ever before,” said Mary-Cathryn Kolb, CEO and founder of brrr°.Coral Coast Clothing Bermuda Performance Shorts with brrr° cooling technology will be available at www.coralcoastclothing.com and at Coral Coast Clothing’s retail store near the waterfront in downtown Hamilton, Bermuda, beginning this spring.

Posted January 22, 2019

Source: brrr°