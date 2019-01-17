Carhartt, Inc. Announces Launch Of Carhartt Company Gear™

DEARBORN, Mich. — January 17, 2019 — Carhartt, America’s premium workwear brand since 1889, launched its Carhartt Company Gear™ program on Jan. 16, 2019. With the new Carhartt Company Gear™ service model, the 130-year-old brand will provide a wide range of businesses with its familiar rugged, durable products. In addition to Carhartt’s most popular styles, businesses across various trades and sectors will also have access to the new Rugged Professional™ Series, which will give uniformed associates a sharp, professional appearance.

“With the launch of Carhartt Company Gear™, our brand now offers one of the most comprehensive and innovative workwear solutions in the marketplace,” said Andi Donovan, senior vice president of Carhartt Company Gear. “The reorganization of our service program will allow Carhartt to accommodate customers’ workwear demands whether they need pants for a crew of 20 or need to outfit an entire operation. So far, the reaction from the market has been very positive.”

To service customers in search of customized workwear programs, Carhartt set out to expand its well-known consumer collection of industrial products to fit the uniform needs of businesses. With the launch of Carhartt Company Gear™, the brand also introduced its new Rugged Professional™ Series. This product collection comes in nine styles and features Rugged Flex® and Stain Breaker® technologies, along with wrinkle resistance, and superior colorfastness to maintain a professional look after dozens of washes.

The Rugged Professional™ Series includes button-up shirts, work pants and shorts, and a baseball cap, and will be offered alongside several other styles that will be available in a complete array of sizes to accommodate both men and women.

Carhartt Company Gear™ will also include products under every category of industry and specialty from standard uniforms to more specific clothing requirements, such as flame resistant and high visibility gear designed to comply with federal and state employee safety standards.

Posted January 17, 2019

