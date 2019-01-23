Brilliant® Reflective Launches New Line Of Segmented Brilliant® Reflective Strips

ST. PAUL, Minn. — January 22, 2019 — Brilliant® Reflective has launched a new line of segmented iron-on Brilliant® Reflective safety strips. Designed to withstand repeated washings without peeling or fraying, the new segmented reflective iron-on strips instantly increase your ability to be noticed by cars on the road and allow you to further customize your look. This new segmented iron-on product offers the perfect combination of outstanding reflective performance, durability and breathable comfort. Segmentation allows the reflective to move with the garment, keeping you cool and comfortable. What’s more, after 50 wash cycles, Brilliant® Reflective Segmented Strips can retain twice the reflective performance of solid reflective.

“Segmented reflective has been widely available in the occupational and industrial markets for decades. We are thrilled to now offer the same level of safety and durability that has been available in a work zone, directly to the consumer in a product that is affordable, fashionable, and easy to use,” said Nate Damro, Vice President Business Development for Safe Reflections, Inc., Brilliant® Reflective’s parent company.

Brilliant® Reflective Segmented Iron-On Strips feature 3M™ Scotchlite™ Reflective Material for ultimate brightness. Each strip can be applied to clothing, or gear such as backpacks, for added security during low-light hours. The segmented iron-on strips are machine washable, up to 50 washes, waterproof, and incredibly flexible.

Posted January 23, 2019

Source: Brilliant® Reflective