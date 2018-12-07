Unisync Selected As Uniform Provider To WestJet

TORONTO — December 7, 2018 — Unisync Corp. (“Unisync”) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Unisync Group Limited (”UGL”) has been selected by WestJet to manufacture and distribute new uniforms to their more than 11,000 uniformed employees across Canada and the world. This multi-year agreement represents the culmination of an extensive review of Unisync’s award-winning product quality and customer-focused suite of fulfillment services. This new agreement covers the manufacturing, supply and program management of a new design of imagewear for all of WestJet’s pilots, cabin crew members, customer service agents, aircraft maintenance engineers, and ground crew.

“We are pleased and honoured to have been selected by WestJet to be their uniform provider,” commented UGL President, B. James Bottoms. “We look forward to showcasing the new WestJet uniforms on WestJet flights across Canada, the U.S. and internationally in the near future.”

The newly-designed imagewear will appear on crews operating WestJet’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and select WestJetters across the network for testing in late 2019, with rollout across the remainder of the WestJet network through 2021.

UNISYNC ON THE MOVE

Unisync is a broad-based vertically integrated Canadian enterprise with exceptional capabilities in garment design, domestic manufacturing, and off-shore outsourcing, including state-of-the-art web based B2B ordering, distribution, and program management systems. Unisync operates through two business units: Unisync Group Limited (“UGL”) and Peerless Garments LP (“Peerless”).

UGL provides full-service, managed apparel programs for major corporations and government-related entities through operations in Calgary, Carleton Place (Ottawa Region), Guelph, Mississauga, Moncton, Montreal and Vancouver. Its customer base includes a broad list of Canadian iconic brands as well as municipal and provincial agencies across Canada. The acquisition of Montreal based Utility Garments Inc. (“Utility”) in October of this year establishes a full-service base in Quebec to better service Quebec clients and National customers with operations in Quebec. With 80 years of dedicated service to clients based in Quebec and other parts of Canada, Utility also provides an expanded quality design team and supporting in-house manufacturing and distribution capabilities.

Winnipeg based Peerless specializes in the manufacturing and distribution of highly technical protective garments, military operational clothing, and accessories for a broad spectrum of Federal, Provincial and Municipal government agencies.

Source: Unisync Corp.