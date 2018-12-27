OSHeN Active Launches Bamboo-Based Activewear Line

LOS ANGELES — December 27, 2018 — OSHeN Active announced today the launch of its high performance “not from plastic” activewear line. OSHeN’s revolutionary, ultra-comfortable, eco-friendly trademarked bamboo fabric provides unparalleled strength, compression and flexibility while staying true to the brand’s commitment to ocean conservation. OSHeN’s first collection for the athletic and style conscious man and woman is available online at https://www.oshenactive.com/.

Headquartered in Marina Del Rey, OSHeN is disrupting the sports apparel industry with sustainable studio-to-street styles that are so breathable and soft, you will want to eat, sleep, work, and live in OSHeN. Their sustainable and environmentally friendly line provides consumers with a refreshing alternative to the popular plastic-based athletic apparel lines. The line offers various styles and colors for every activity and lifestyle.

OSHeN brings new and authentic products to the sports apparel industry with high compression fabric made from a blend of bamboo and spandex that is both versatile and durable. The bamboo fibers keep the body comfortable with quick removal of moisture from the skin and efficient body temperature regulation. Combined with spandex, bamboo guarantees long-lasting, non-pilling pieces that stay compressed during high intensity activities.

“What it comes down to is the question, ‘do you want to sweat in plastic?'” said co-founder Jeffrey Gold. “Nearly every compression activewear line on the market is created from plastic which is not only harmful to your skin and the environment, but the chemicals used can even seep into your body.”

OSHeN enters the sports apparel industry with comprehensive knowledge of sustainable products and technology. The bamboo material used is a natural and biodegradable fiber that soaks up greenhouse gases and the plant itself requires no fertilizer, less water to grow, and self-regenerates from its own roots. When compared to cotton cultivation, which requires large amounts of water, pesticides and labor, the advantages of bamboo are monumental and have the power to shift our dependence away from plastic.

“We set out on a mission to do better,” said Gold, “Do better for our bodies, do better for the environment, and do better for the future of apparel.”

Posted December 27, 2018

Source: OSHeN