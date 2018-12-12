NoSweat Announces International Licensing Deal With United Sports Brands

MINNEAPOLIS — December 12, 2018 — NoSweat, market pioneer and creator of patented sweat-absorbing, disposable performance liners for hats, helmets, hard hats and visors, announces a five-year international licensing agreement with United Sports Brands, a global leader in sports performance and protective products. United Sports Brands, parent company of Shock Doctor, Nathan, McDavid, Cutters and XO Athletic, will market NoSweat hat, helmet and running hat liners through its brands. “Everyone at USB is excited to join forces and bring the NoSweat technology to the global sporting goods market and our loyal consumers,” said USB VP Brand and Strategy Jason Richter.

“NoSweat is excited to work with United Sports Brands to bring our patented technology to the global marketplace,” said CEO Justin Johnson. “Building on years of product development and sales growth, we are pursuing more licensing partnerships in markets ranging from industrial, commercial food, military, and any industry that involves sweat. This model allows us to strategically partner and leverage existing relationships and customer bases to accelerate awareness and distribution in the US and internationally.”

In the last 12 months, NoSweat has built a strong lineup of professional athletes who have both invested and become brand ambassadors including: TJ Oshie, Golden Tate, Dallas Keuchel, Brandon McManus, Stewart Cink, Scott Langley, Matt Adams and Kerry Feirman. NoSweat is also an Official Licensed Partner of the PGA TOUR.

