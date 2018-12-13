Fanatics And Jakprints Ink Strategic Partnership Deal

CLEVELAND — December 13, 2018 — Fanatics Inc. and Jakprints Inc. announced a new five-year partnership deal that will allow Jakprints to support the domestic production needs of Fanatics, the world’s largest distributor of licensed sports merchandise, which holds apparel and fan gear licenses with all major sports leagues and hundreds of professional and collegiate partners. With this partnership Jakprints is also proud to announce the opening of a new 140,000-square-foot facility in Eastlake, OH, which includes a $7 million investment in state-of-the-art equipment and the creation of over 100 new jobs. This facility will be the third Jakprints location in addition to its other facilities in downtown Cleveland, OH and Oceanside, CA.

The new partnership incorporates a variety of Jakprints’ production capabilities including screen printing, full color transfers, dye sublimation, embroidery, and made-to-order digital printing with the goal of supporting Fanatics as they continue offering the widest assortment of merchandise across all categories, including a growing direct-to-consumer and wholesale business.

“We continue to build strategic partnerships that drive our integrated domestic embellishment strategy. This strategy is built on delivering manufacturing agility and speed to market. We are proud to continue partnering with Jakprints to exceed our fan’s expectations on quality and speed.” said Jim Hardy, SVP of Supply Chain for Fanatics.

“We couldn’t be more excited about our long-term partnership with the world’s leader in licensed sports merchandising. Fanatics has been a valued strategic partner of Jakprints for the past few years. The new partnership sets the stage for both companies to capitalize on their rapid expansion plans through mutually beneficial growth strategies including the addition of our new facility in Eastlake, OH as well as our continued investment in print innovations.” said Jed Seifert, Co-owner of Jakprints.

Jakprints, the Ink Behind Your Brand, is a creatively driven, and technology focused, full-service print company specializing in short-run direct-to-consumer printing, on-demand-printing, apparel printing, full color offset printing, sticker production and large format printing. Since 1999, the company has invested in its people, state-of-the-art equipment, technology, ecologically sustainable practices and an unfaltering commitment to customer service.

In addition to being a primary supplier for the major professional sports leagues, Jakprints’ roster of partners also includes Nike, Adidas, Disney, Universal Music Group, Bravado, Fame House, Live Nation, Warner Music Group, Threadless, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Musictoday, Juxtapoz, WWE, Thrasher, Stand Up 2 Cancer, NBC, Showtime, CBS, Comedy Central, Complex, Karmaloop, Spotify, Playbill, Gooten, Delta, Design By Humans, House of Blues, Lagunitas, Monopile and over 20,000 small businesses worldwide.

As the global leader in licensed sports merchandise, Fanatics is changing the way fans purchase their favorite team apparel and jerseys across retail channels through an innovative, tech-infused approach to making and selling fan gear in today’s on-demand culture. Powering multi-channel commerce for the world’s biggest sports brands, Fanatics offers the largest collection of timeless and timely merchandise whether shopping online, on your phone, in stores, in stadiums or on-site at the world’s biggest sporting events.

