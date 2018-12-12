Columbia Sportswear Announces Appointment Of Peter Ruppe As Vice President of Footwear

PORTLAND, Ore. — December 12, 2018 — Columbia Sportswear Company, an innovator in active outdoor apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment, today announced the appointment of Peter Ruppe as Vice President of Footwear for the Columbia Brand.

In his new role, Ruppe will report to Columbia Brand President Joe Boyle.

“Peter Ruppe is a true leader, bringing a unique combination of strategic and tactical thinking,” said Joe Boyle. “His arrival at Columbia is perfectly timed to help us to meet our expansion goals in the footwear market.”

Ruppe joins Columbia from Under Armour, where he was Senior Vice President of Footwear. In addition to his leadership experience at Under Armour, Ruppe has more than two decades of experience as a senior executive at Nike, where he led their Nike Basketball and Brand Jordan business, from product creation to advertising campaigns to athlete relationships.

“Columbia is ready to take their footwear business to the next level,” said Ruppe. “I’m excited to lead the team as we head into this important chapter and continue to evolve to meet the needs of our consumers around the world.”

Posted December 12, 2018

Source: Columbia Sportswear Company