Akas Introduces Only Made In The USA One-Way Wicking Fabric

BENSALEM, PA — January 1, 2019 — AKAS, a Pennsylvania-based manufacturer of American-made textiles, has introduced a one-way wicking fabric designed to keep athletes cool, dry, and fresh, even in the most humid conditions. ProCool® Stretch- FIT Dri-QWickTM Sports Jersey is a double-facing fabric with hydrophilic fibers next to the skin to wick moisture away, and hydrophobic fibers on the other side to keep moisture from seeping back into the fabric. It also uses Lycra® for a four-way stretch and recovery.

The hydrophilic side has a special diamond mesh which increases the surface area for wicking explains Sid Sharma, President, AKAS. It’s similar to a crest and valley the raised diamond gathers the moisture and pulls it into the valley. We also use a special binding yarn between the layers which ties them together, but doesn’t allow the hydrophilic and hydrophobic fibers to mix.

Like all of AKAS’ textiles, ProCool® Stretch-FIT Dri-QWickTM Sports Jersey is Made in the USA from American-sourced raw materials. It is manufactured without harmful chemicals or finishes in highly-controlled settings.

“We believe in protecting the planet and use green manufacturing standards in everything we do,” said Sharma. “Reducing our carbon footprint and producing safe, non-toxic fabrics are at the core of our business.”

Posted December 28, 2018

Source: AKAS