“Mesmerizing” Couture Denim Group Sparkles At Denim Premiere Vision

LENZING, Austria / KARACHI, Pakistan— November 28, 2018 — Denim’s unlimited versatility is showcased in a capsule created by an international collaboration between two companies: Chottani, a leading garment maker in Pakistan and Lenzing, the Austrian manufacturer of TENCEL™ branded lyocell fibers. The collection is embellished with Swarovski crystals, a name that is synonymous with the finest of quality. Chottani and Lenzing have come together to create the “Mesmerize” collection, which will be showcased at Denim Premiere Vision in London on December 5th and 6th. Please visit the The Old Truman Brewery December 5th -6th.

“’Mesmerize’ takes a totally different perspective on denim and its usual definitions,” says Aamir Chottani, the company’s Marketing Director. “This beautiful collection takes denim to the luxury level and away from the vintage themes where the fabric is traditionally anchored. It is truly denim haute couture.”

In this international collection, Chottani utilizes the resources of two Austrian- based companies, Lenzing AG and Swarovski to accentuate women’s garment styles. The sophisticated indigo fabrics in the collection are made with TENCEL™ branded lyocell fibers. In addition to enhancing the sustainability of the fabrics, TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers adding richness, softness, and beautiful drape. The fabrics are also receptive to special finishing techniques that add to the fabrics’ sumptuous look and feel. Swarovski crystals are hand-sewn to the garments for a dazzling enhancement that elevates the designs from traditional denim to something very special.

“It is very exciting to see Chottani’s expert design and skillful production transform beautiful TENCEL™ Denim fabrics and glimmering crystals from Swarovski into elegant, high fashion creations,” says Tricia Carey, Director of Global Denim Business Development at Lenzing. “These enchanting styles celebrate luxury, femininity and glamour in a way that will change everyone’s impression of denim.”

These women’s dresses, tops, and pants that make up the “Mesmerize” group were imagined and brought to life by the companies Fashion Director, Zainab Chottani, and made at her atelier in Karachi, Pakistan. The garments will be displayed in a separate curated trend section at Denim Premiere Vision.

“Denim Première Vision is proud to host the launch of the “Mesmerize” a denim haute couture collection during its forthcoming edition in London.” Says Fabio Adami Dalla Val, Show Manager Denim Première Vision. “As part of it’s new concept, Denim Première Vision seeks to encourage the discovery of new sources of inspiration. The collaboration between Chottani and TENCEL™ will unveil a luxury and premium collection, aimed at inspiring brands for their Spring Summer ‘20 collection.”

Posted November 28, 2018

Source: The Lenzing Group