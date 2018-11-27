Kitsbow Releases Collection With New Polartec® Power Wool™ Compression Fabric

ANDOVER, Mass. — November 27, 2018 — Expanding its line of premium bike apparel designed in partnership with Polartec, Kitsbow releases the new Power Wool Performance Knicker, Tight, Arm Warmer and Knee Warmer, all of which are made locally in the U.S. The products are made of a new compression version of Polartec® Power Wool™ fabric technology, a superior bi-component knit that combines the best of both natural and synthetic fibers, without blending them.

The unique plated construction of Polartec Power Wool fabric places only soft, high quality merino wool next to skin where it creates a comfortable microclimate, moves moisture in a vapor state, and is naturally antimicrobial, while synthetic fibers on the outside enhance stretch, recovery, durability, and more effectively manage moisture.

“The industry standard of blending wool and synthetic yarns together can hinder the performance of the material, but Polartec’s Power Wool construction is incredibly advanced and has optimized our base layers for killer performance, no matter the condition,” said Zander Nosler, Founder and CEO of Kitsbow. “This collection is also made ‘just in time’ in Petaluma, bringing our number of styles made in the U.S. up to 50 percent – and growing.”

“This new compression stretch version of Power Wool enables greater comfort and performance for cycling in cool to cold conditions,” says Gary Smith, Polartec CEO. “We knew Kitsbow would find it to be highly useful and make beautiful product from it, so we’re very pleased to partner with them for the launch.”

Posted November 27, 2018

Source: Polartec