INVISTA to Launch New LYCRA® FREEF!T® Technology Combining Soft Stretch With Lasting Shape Retention

WILMINGTON, Del. — November 27, 2018 — INVISTA, owners of the LYCRA® brand and portfolio of products, will launch its new patented LYCRA® FREEF!T® Technology in North America at the Kingpins NYC show November 28-29. Lycra FREEF!T technology provides denim and woven fabrics with soft, easy stretch and excellent recovery.

The Lycra FREEF!T technology was born out of consumer research* which showed that while more than 65 percent of female respondents across five countries desire jeans that are easy to move in, only 25 percent of respondents indicated the last pair of jeans they purchased allowed them to move comfortably. Further, only 22 percent of respondents said the last pair they purchased held their shape, despite 56 percent of respondents wanting jeans that would do so.

According to Jean Hegedus, Invista’s Global Director for Denim and Wovens, the results represented a real consumer need gap which the Invista team believed LYCRA technologies could address. “It’s a bit like trying to fool the laws of nature,” Hegedus said. “Typically, when you have soft, easy stretch, fabric recovery is compromised. What makes this technology so unique is that it combines two opposing concepts — soft stretch and excellent shape retention.”

Lycra FREEF!T fabrics are made using Invista patented and patent pending technologies covering yarn, textile processing, and fabric structure. The fabrics use Lycra dualFX® yarns which are specially treated, and then woven in specific constructions to provide the soft stretch.

In addition to easy stretch, these fabrics also provide a wider fit window because they are less compressive than typical stretch fabrics. Visitors to the Invista stand are invited to see demonstrations of the Lycra FREEF!T® Technology, along with a preview of a new COOLMAX® offering – Coolmax Natural Touch™ Technology. This technology combines two unique types of Coolmax fiber with cotton and Lycra fiber for cool comfort with a soft, natural hand and authentic aesthetic.

The Kingpins NYC show will be held November 28-29 at Pier 36/Basketball City. Invited guests may attend from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Posted November 27, 2018

Source: INVISTA