Cherokee Global Brands Appoints Evan Hengel To Board Of Directors

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. — November 1, 2018 — Cherokee Global Brands a global brand marketing platform that manages a growing portfolio of fashion and lifestyle brands, today announced that it has appointed Evan Hengel to the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Hengel will serve as a director of the Company effective immediately.

“Evan is an inspirational leader and the perfect addition to our Board of Directors,” commented Henry Stupp, Chief Executive Officer of Cherokee Global Brands. “Having worked with him and the Berkeley Research Group on our debt refinancing with Gordon Brothers, I have witnessed firsthand his extensive operational experience, as well as his financial and industry acumen. We look forward to working closely with Evan and with the rest of the Board to scale our brands, enhance productivity and grow profitably.”

Mr. Hengel brings over 11 years of experience navigating complex financial, operational, and M&A processes. Mr. Hengel has led engagements that have resulted in numerous honors, professional awards, and recognition. He holds a Bachelor of Science with Honors from the University of Kansas.

“I’m honored to join Cherokee Global Brands’ Board of Directors,” commented Mr. Hengel. “Having worked with the company this past year, I believe that the senior leadership team has a compelling vision for the future of its brand portfolio, and I look forward to helping guide that strategic direction.”

Posted November 2, 2018

Source: Cherokee Inc.