My Size’s MySizeID™ Smart Body Measurement SDK Is Now Available For iOS Devices

AIRPORT CITY, Israel — October 30, 2018 — My Size, Inc., the developer and creator of smartphone measurement applications, announced today that its MySizeID™ smart body measurement software development kit (“SDK”), which management believes provides accurate measurement capabilities, is now available for integration with any iOS application. The Company has also announced an increase in compression by 30%, allowing for faster sizing recommendations.

MySizeID™ SDK, the core technology behind the Company’s MySizeID™ smart body measurement application, can be embedded into any company’s existing or white label mobile app and begin taking accurate body measurements within minutes. Using the MySizeID™ SDK, a retailer can empower its customers to build a fit profile of their personal body measurements that will produce size recommendations in-app for appropriate fitting apparel.

The Company’s proprietary and patent-pending algorithms utilize a smartphone’s sensors, combined with anthropometric data, to accurately calculate an individual’s body measurements through a few simple movements of a mobile device. Along with retail and apparel, the MySizeID™ SDK has further applications within the insurance and consumer healthcare industries that the Company is currently pursuing.

“We are pleased to make MySizeID™ SDK available for integration on iOS devices and to empower online retailers to provide their customers with a more personalized shopping experience. MySizeID™ can be easily integrated within a retailer’s iOS app, providing a powerful smart measurement solution that decreases size-based returns and increases customer loyalty,” said My Size CEO, Ronen Luzon. “By making the MySizeID™ SDK publicly available on iOS, we are able to expand the use of our technology within fashion and retail on a global scale, putting the technology directly into the hands of the millions of online retailers selling apparel across the world.”

MySizeID™ SDK enables retailers to upload their sizing charts to the cloud, where they are compared against user measurements to recommend sizing for specific apparel items. The MySizeID™ SDK integrates seamlessly in to any iOS app to provide powerful measurement solutions without losing the look and feel of the retailer’s original storefront technology. The MySizeID™ SDK will soon be available for Android devices as well.

Smartphones have become an integral tool within online retail, as 62% of smartphone users globally have made an online purchase using a mobile device within the last six months. Mobile phones play an especially important role in online retail user experience, as 40% of users will turn to a competitor after a poor mobile shopping experience. The availability of My Size Body for iOS will make MySizeID™ available to more than 700 million iPhone users worldwide.

Posted October 31, 2018

Source: My Size, Inc.