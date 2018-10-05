HanesBrands Donates More Than $2 Million Of Underwear, Socks And T-Shirts To Assist Hurricane Florence Victims

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — October 5, 2018 — HanesBrands announced today that it is donating nearly 350,000 pairs of underwear, socks and T-shirts to assist victims of flooding from Hurricane Florence in the Carolinas and the Southeast.

Hanes is partnering with nonprofit charity Delivering Good to distribute essential basic apparel valued at more than $2 million to storm and flood victims who have endured relocation, lost homes, power outages and other hardships in wake of the hurricane and associated flooding.

“HanesBrands and its employees are longtime supporters of those in need in the aftermath of natural disasters here and around the world,” said Chris Fox, HanesBrands vice president of corporate social responsibility. “We know that victims of natural disasters have a tremendous need for the basics in life, including shelter, food, water and clothing. We are happy that we can assist in the long road to recovery after Hurricane Florence.”

The Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, and Playtex apparel is being shipped from the company’s distribution centers in Gastonia, Kings Mountain, Rural Hall and Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and near Martinsville, Virginia.

Delivering Good, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit relief charity that helps the apparel industry aid those in need, will arrange for the apparel donated by HanesBrands to go to the following relief agencies in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina:

Georgia: Caring for Others, Atlanta.

North Carolina: Fayetteville mayor’s office and Second Harvest Foodbank of Metrolina, Charlotte.

South Carolina: Aid Unlimited, Fort Mill

In the past decade, HanesBrands has donated more than 5 million items of clothing under its Hanes For Good corporate social responsibility philanthropy efforts to assist natural disaster victims in the United States, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Japan and elsewhere.

For those who want to help Delivering Good in its relief efforts by donating new apparel or cash, go to www.delivering-good.org/disaster-relief/. Every $10 donated enables Delivering Good to distribute more than $100 of new product to relief agencies serving those in need.

Posted October 5, 2018

Source: HanesBrands