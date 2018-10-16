Fashion Industry To Meet The Day After The U.S. Midterm Elections To Discuss Expected Impact On Trade & Business Outlook

WASHINGTON D.C. — October 16, 2018 — Dozens of global fashion brands, retailers, importers, and industry service providers will convene in New York City on November 7, 2018, the day after the U.S. midterm elections, for the 30th Apparel Importers Trade & Transportation Conference. Hosted by the U.S. Fashion Industry Association (USFIA) and American Import Shippers Association (AISA) in conjunction with USFIA Premier Partner & Host Sponsor PwC, the event will bring together executives working in compliance, logistics, sourcing, supply chain management, government relations, and corporate social responsibility to discuss the impact of the elections on trade and business, as well as other hot topics.

The agenda will cover challenges in the morning, and solutions in the afternoon, with an array of expert speakers from across the supply chain.

Many discussions will focus on the U.S.-China trade tensions and how companies can mitigate the impact of the Section 301 tariff increases. Confirmed speakers include Bill Jackson, Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for Textiles; David Spooner of Barnes & Thornburg LLP, former Chief Textile & Apparel Negotiator at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and former Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Import Administration; Erin Ennis, Senior Vice President of the U.S.-China Business Council; and Avedis Seferian, President & CEO of Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP), who will discuss factory safety and compliance considerations for companies considering shifting sourcing to combat price increases.

In addition to trade policy, the conference will include discussions on retail, sustainability, and innovation, including experts from Levi Strauss & Co., Macy’s Merchandising Group, BSI, Canopy, Lenzing, and PwC, as well.

One of the industry’s most important transportation and logistics events, the conference will likewise feature speakers from The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, The Port of Long Beach, GEODIS USA, Bamboo Rose, and more.

