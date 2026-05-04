USFibers Secures Strategic Investment To Support Growth And Market Expansion

TRENTON, S.C. — May 4, 2026 — USFibers, a U.S.-based recycler and manufacturer of high-quality polyester staple fiber, today announced a new strategic investment from Glisco Partners (“Glisco”) and Orion Infrastructure Capital (“OIC”) to expand production capacity, enhance technical capabilities, improve efficiency, reach new markets, and further support long-term partnerships with customers and suppliers.

Founded in 1994, USFibers is the largest vertically integrated recycler and producer of polyester staple fiber in the United States, with integrated recycling capabilities that convert post-industrial and post-consumer PET waste into high-quality fiber and divert byproducts from landfills. The company serves a diverse set of end markets including automotive, filtration, and geotextiles, and is known for its technical expertise, customized product offerings, and long-standing customer relationships.

This investment marks the next phase of USFibers’ growth and strengthens the company’s commitment to reliability, innovation, and partnership. It also reinforces USFibers’ shared commitment to advancing sustainable materials within the industry while providing high-quality solutions that better serve the company’s clients.

“We are excited to partner with Glisco and OIC as we build on the strong foundation we’ve established over the past three decades,” said Teddy Oh, CEO of USFibers. “This investment strengthens our capacity, broadens our capabilities, and allows us to continue delivering high-quality, customized solutions to our customers. Just as importantly, it positions us to be an even stronger, long-term partner to our employees, suppliers, and customers.”

Alfredo Castellanos, Managing Partner of Glisco Partners, mentioned that “Glisco is thrilled to partner with Teddy and the rest of the USFibers team, supporting their business vision and growth plans. We look ahead to working alongside Teddy and OIC to create long-term value for stakeholders; our investors will have exposure to an outstanding business model led by a highly proficient management team.”

“We look forward to this partnership, supporting USFibers’ expansion in a market with a growing demand for recycled polyester and high value-add applications,” added Ethan Shoemaker, Investment Partner and Head of Infra Credit at OIC. “For the company’s customers and suppliers, our investment means greater opportunities and a stronger and more resilient supply chain going forward.”

The investment will support:

Expanded production capacity to meet growing demand across key end markets

to meet growing demand across key end markets Enhanced technical and product capabilities that improve efficiency , particularly in specialized and engineered fiber solutions

, particularly in specialized and engineered fiber solutions Extended coverage , including potential expansion into new markets and value-added services

, including potential expansion into new markets and value-added services Continued investment in recycling infrastructure, reinforcing USFibers’ leadership and commitment in sustainable fiber production

USFibers will continue to operate under its existing management team led by Teddy Oh, with a continued focus on maintaining the company’s culture, operational excellence, and long-standing relationships across its ecosystem.

According to the Circularity Gap Report 2025, the world consumes ~106 billion tons of materials annually, but only 6.9% comes from recycled sources. With this investment, USFibers is well-positioned to meet increasing demand for high-performance and sustainable fiber solutions while continuing to deliver consistent quality and service to its partners.

TM Capital, a division of Capstone Partners, served as exclusive financial advisor to USFibers.

Posted: May 4, 2026

Source: USFibers