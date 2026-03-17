Standard Fiber Names Randy Spence To Top Merchandising Post

HENDERSON, Nev. — MARCH 17, 2026 — Standard Fiber has named 40-year industry veteran Randy Spence to the newly created role of chief merchandising officer, further strengthening the company’s leadership team as it continues to expand its home textiles business.

In this role, Spence will oversee merchandising, product development, marketing and sourcing, bringing a unified strategy to the company’s product and brand initiatives. His appointment reflects Standard Fiber’s focus on aligning innovation, market insight and operational execution to better serve its retail partners. He reports to Brett Scharf, managing director and CFO for Standard Fiber.

Spence brings four decades of sales and leadership experience in the consumer goods industry, including executive roles that have contributed to the growth and success of several major organizations. He began his career in the early 1980s as a bedding buyer for California-based department store chain Mervyn’s. Over the next two decades, Spence held sales management and executive roles with Pillowtex and Springs Global, gaining extensive experience across product development, sourcing and global supply chains.

In 2004, Spence founded NVM Pet, which grew to become one of the largest domestic manufacturers of pet beds. The company was the first to market with mattress-branded pet beds, demonstrating Spence’s ability to identify untapped opportunities and translate bedding expertise into new product categories. He sold the business in 2020 with the intention to retire.

Spence said he was drawn back to the industry by the opportunity to help shape the next phase of Standard Fiber’s growth.

“Randy’s experience across merchandising, manufacturing and brand development makes him an ideal fit for this new role,” said Scharf. “He understands the entire lifecycle of a product—from concept to retail floor—and his ability to bring teams together around a common vision will be invaluable as we continue to grow.”

Spence’s entrepreneurial background and experience building NVM Pet make him uniquely suited to lead Standard Fiber’s cross-functional teams across merchandising, marketing, sourcing and product development. In addition, his longstanding relationships with leading bedding brands across the industry are expected to further strengthen Standard Fiber’s market position and strategic partnerships.

“Standard Fiber has built a strong reputation for innovation and value in the home textiles space,” Spence said. “I look forward to collaborating with the team to further develop the company’s product strategy and help create programs that resonate with both retailers and consumers.”

Posted: March 17, 2026

Source Standard Fiber