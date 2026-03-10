Kevlar® And Nomex® Sponsor Military Appreciation At THE 2026 PLAYERS Championship

RICHMOND, Va. — March 10, 2026 — Kevlar® and Nomex®, long-standing supporters of military appreciation initiatives, are proud to announce their sponsorship of the Military Appreciation tickets and the Patriots’ Outpost at THE 2026 PLAYERS Championship. This commitment demonstrates the enduring dedication of both Kevlar® and Nomex® to the veteran community, providing a unique experience at one of the PGA’s premier events.

“Our team is looking forward to a fantastic week at THE PLAYERS. We’re excited to welcome members of the armed forces and veterans to relax and watch the world’s best golfers compete at the PLAYERS Championship,” said Matthew Yakush, Global Market Development Leader Kevlar® EXO™. “This sponsorship was a natural fit as part of our commitment to improving and protecting the lives of the members of our military.”

Honoring Service Members at THE PLAYERS

As part of their sponsorship, Kevlar® and Nomex® are providing tickets for veterans to attend the event and special access to the Patriots’ Outpost hospitality tent. Located adjacent to the 16th tee/fairway, the Outpost offers military members, veterans, and their families exclusive views, a dedicated space for camaraderie, and complimentary snacks and beverages, recognizing and celebrating the contributions of our service members.

Military attendees at THE PLAYERS, held from March 10-15, 2026, at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, will also have the opportunity to learn more about Kevlar® and Nomex® offerings such as new body armor from Point Blank Enterprises, Nomex® flight jackets and gloves, and experience the new KINETIXX and Kevlar® EXO™ collaboration. This partnership launched KINETIXX’s SyrgeX and FlexurX golf shaft platforms in February, which are designed to leverage Kevlar® EXO™’s innovation for enhanced mechanical efficiency and refined tactile response.

Advancements in Material Science

The KINETIXX and Kevlar® EXO™ golf shaft collaboration showcases the advanced properties of Kevlar® EXO™, a next-generation aramid fiber. The expansion to golf follows approval for use cases across ballistics protection, flexible fuel bladders, orbital debris shielding, and aerospace deployable structures. Kevlar® EXO™ is engineered to deliver high levels of strength, flexibility, durability, and flame resistance while optimizing material usage and weight. Nomex® is an inherently heat and flame-resistant fiber that does not melt, drip, or support combustion, providing a superior barrier against hazards. These materials exemplify innovation in performance and protection.

For more information please visit https://www.dupont.com/brands/kevlar.html and https://www.dupont.com/brands/nomex.html

Posted: March 10, 2026

Source: DuPont Kevlar® EXO™