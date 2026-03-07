Barmag Presents The Next Generation Of POY Production – Energy-Efficient And Partial-Automated

REMSCHEID, Germany — March 4, 2026 — With POY 2.0, Barmag is introducing a completely redesigned spinning concept that takes the production of partially oriented yarn (POY) to a new level in terms of technology and economy.

The solution, which was presented to a selected audience of experts for the first time at ITMA Asia + CITME 2025, was met with great enthusiasm: several yarn producers worldwide immediately expressed their interest in a pilot plant

At the heart of the development of the new POY 2.0 spinning concept was a comprehensive analysis of the entire process chain – from spinning to winding – by Barmag engineers.

The result: optimized core components, improved energy efficiency, and significantly simplified operating processes. The highlights along the production process:

Optimized DIO spin pack: more compact, more sustainable, more powerful.

The new generation of the DIO spin pack has been further optimized in terms of its rheological properties and ensures even more homogeneous filament quality.

The more compact design reduces the need for filter sand by around a third and the weight of the component by more than 30 percent. This lowers material consumption and makes handling easier. The spinning beam also benefits: the modified design reduces the surface area, resulting in energy savings of up to ten percent.

EvoQuench 2.0: higher process stability and easier operation

The EvoQuench radial quenching unit remains a central component of the process for uniform cooling of the filaments. The new EvoQuench 2.0 version makes it much easier to adjust the convergence length. More accessible controls shorten setup times and reduce the amount of waste material.

WINGS POY 2.0: automated string-up and lower waste rate

The heart of the new spinning line is the WINGS POY 2.0 winding machine. For the first time, the machine features an automatic string-up function – a long-awaited feature in the market that keeps string-up times consistently short and reduces waste in the long term. At the same time, the number of personnel required at the take-up level is reduced, which is a considerable advantage for many spinning companies given the increasing shortage of skilled personnel.

The new active quick returns facilitate the adjustment of product-specific parameters, especially for frequently changing yarn products and demanding qualities. They also ensure improved bobbin formation without overthrown yarn ends. Additional shielding of the chuck and bobbins permanently prevents the formation of fluffs. It stabilizes the yarn path and supports trouble-free production.

The new yarn end fixation also ensures greater process reliability: loose yarn ends are a thing of the past, which avoids unplanned machine downtime due to faulty sensor signals in subsequent automated logistics processes. The optimized XPT housing with a larger rotor stroke extends the parking time and increases flexibility during the doffing process. Overall, the system runs more stably and productively.

Digitally networked with atmos.io

POY 2.0 is fully integrated into the digital system world of atmos.io. Various apps give the operator a complete overview of the production process – from the polymer to the finished yarn. Quality parameters are continuously monitored so that operating personnel can intervene quickly if necessary. The result: reduced waste quantities, higher product quality, and improved margins thanks to fully networked production.

Posted: March 7, 2026

Source: BARMAG – A Subsidiary of the Rieter Group