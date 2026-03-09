AMSilk Appoints Jeno Schadrack As CFO Ahead Of Key Growth financing Round

NEURIED, Germany — March 9, 2026 — AMSilk, a global supplier of bio‑engineered performance materials made from silk proteins, today announces the appointment of Jeno Schadrack as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He will assume full responsibility for the finance function.

Jeno joins AMSilk at a strategically important moment for the Company as it prepares for a major upcoming institutional financing round to accelerate the industrial scale-up of its silk technology and expand its research and development activities.

He brings a broad track record in guiding companies through advanced scale‑up stages, with deep experience in institutional funding processes, international expansion and strategic financial leadership. He has worked closely with investors, banks and other financial stakeholders in complex financing environments. In his previous role, Jeno served as Group CFO and Managing Director at NavVis GmbH, a rapidly growing, internationally active deep‑tech scale‑up with subsidiaries in the United States, the United Kingdom, and China.

Dr. Wolfgang Colberg, Chairman of the Board, AMSilk, commented: “Jeno Schadrack’s strong track record in guiding companies as they grow will be invaluable to AMSilk as we move from bench-top to industrial scale production. This is a pivotal period for AMSilk and Jeno’s hire reflects this ambition.”

Ulrich Scherbel, Chief Executive Officer at AMSilk, said: “Jeno’s experience in growth financing, investor relations and capital markets, combined with his strategic and analytical leadership style, makes him exceptionally well-suited to guide AMSilk into our next financing stage, which will be critical for our corporate development.”

Jeno Schadrack, newly appointed Chief Financial Officer at AMSilk, added: “AMSilk’s silk protein materials are among the most exciting material innovations in the market today, with remarkable potential to transform established industries. I am grateful for the trust the Company has placed in me and look forward to contributing to fully unlocking the potential of these groundbreaking products.”

Posted: March 9, 2026

Source: AMSilk GmbH