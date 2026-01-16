Hologenix Brings Infrared Sleep Tech To Las Vegas Winter Market: First Look At New CELLIANT®-Powered Sleepline Expansion

LOS ANGELES, CA — January 12, 2026 — As the Las Vegas Winter Market 2026 approaches, Hologenix, a leader in infrared textile innovation and the company behind CELLIANT®, will be an exhibitor, introducing infrared wellness technology to a more mainstream audience.

According to the CDC, more than a third of adults report that they are experiencing insufficient sleep. A good night’s rest impacts your mood, energy throughout the day, cognitive abilities and so much more, meaning that sleep hygiene is crucial to daily lives – products with a focus on restorative sleep are poised for success as we move into a new year and consumers set new health goals.

The Hologenix team will be on site January 25-29 to meet with bedding, home, and sleep retailers seeking differentiated health and wellness offerings. CELLIANT’s proprietary infrared technology is available as an ingredient for potential partners interested in a licensing opportunity to incorporate the textile technology into their product line, and the company also now offers finished soft goods wholesale options for rapid speed to market.

The Celestial Sleep Sheets, powered by CELLIANT, are Hologenix’s latest product offering, which improves local circulation and increases cellular oxygenation, providing consumers with restorative sleep.

The sheets are crafted in a luxurious sateen weave made from a premium blend of long-staple cotton and CELLIANT-infused fibers, creating a soft, breathable performance fabric. Las Vegas Market attendees will be some of the first to experience the sheets following the official launch in early January.

“The tremendous health value that our infrared-infused textiles bring to the sleep market is undeniable,” said Seth Casden, CEO and co-founder of Hologenix. “CELLIANT’s goal has always been to support consumers’ wellness, and by expanding our offerings to both B2B ingredients and finished products, retailers can now offer consumers a new level of functional sleep wellness and an effortless way to incorporate better health into their lives.”

In addition to added wellness benefits and a competitive advantage for partner brands, CELLIANT sleep products are also now eligible as HSA/FSA approved products. This new payment option increases accessibility for consumers and is a strong consideration for future partners and retailers.

To learn more about CELLIANT at the Las Vegas Market show, please visit Booth C-1565 #27 in the Speciality Sleep Association or visit www.celliant.com. For on-site meetings at the Market, contact Martina Corona at martina@notablypr.com.

Posted: January 16, 2026

Source: Hologenix, LLC