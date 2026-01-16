CovationBio Advances Strategic Portfolio To Accelerate New Biomaterials Innovations

NEWARK, Del. — January 14, 2026 — Covation Biomaterials LLC (“CovationBio®”) announces today that it has agreed to sell its interest in Primient Covation LLC (known as “CovationBio PDO” and “Primient”), the world’s largest producer of 100 percent bio-based 1,3 propanediol (BioPDO). Following the transaction, Primient will continue to supply CovationBio with BioPDO under a long-term supply agreement for the production of partially bio-based Sorona® polymer, used globally as a sustainable solution for the apparel and homegoods industries. Moelis & Company acted as the exclusive financial advisor to CovationBio on this transaction.

Along with this shift, CovationBio is reinforcing its position as a biomaterials leader by driving the next wave of emerging biomaterials as it prepares for commercialization of its latest product, bioPTMEG, in 2026.

“The BioPDO business was originally introduced in Sorona® polymer over 25 years ago. It’s a mature platform that continues to grow and be successful. As part of our long-term strategy to reaffirm our commitment to new technologies, we’ve identified BioPDO as one part of a larger ecosystem of sustainable materials. This exit allows us to make a deeper investment into the next generation of sustainable material innovations,” says CovationBio CEO Steven Ackerman, who has spent over 15 years transforming sustainable materials solutions into global market success.

The newest breakthrough from CovationBio is bioPTMEG, a 2nd generation bio-based polyether glycol that is derived from corn cobs, an ingredient that does not compete with primary food sources. bioPTMEG will serve as a drop-in replacement for traditional petroleum-based polytetramethylene ether glycol (or PTMEG), while providing substantial sustainability benefits for applications that use spandex, polyurethanes, and thermoplastic elastomers, such as athletic and performance apparel, footwear components, industrial elastics, and automotive parts and accessories.

“As we look ahead, we’re excited about the opportunity to commercialize solutions that reduce friction for our downstream value chain partners as they look to integrate sustainable materials into their production. As a drop-in replacement for traditional PTMEG, bioPTMEG can be seamlessly integrated as a bio-based raw material option without major process changes,” says Ackerman.

CovationBio is the producer of 37 percent plant-based Sorona® polymer, commercially launched in 2000. Since its debut, Sorona® polymer has grown into a globally recognized ingredient for apparel and homegoods with a reputation for combining improved environmental impact with uncompromising performance for some of the world’s most recognizable brands. It is used to add softness, stretch, durability, and warm breathability to fabrics across a variety of apparel and homegoods applications including activewear, outerwear, workwear, ready-to-wear, high-fashion, carpet, and more. In September 2025, CovationBio released its updated, third-party reviewed Life Cycle Assessment (“LCA”) results for Sorona® polymer demonstrating significant environmental advantages compared to conventional synthetics including:

Producing Sorona® uses 44% less energy and emits 170% less greenhouse gas emissions than producing nylon 6 from non-renewable resources

Producing Sorona® releases 41% less greenhouse gas emissions than the production of PET from non-renewable resources

Producing Sorona® uses 4% less energy and emits 4% less greenhouse gas emissions than the production of fossil PBT from non-renewable resources.

Posted: January 16, 2026

Source: Covation Biomaterials LLC