Alliance For European Flax-Linen & Hemp Expands Technical Capabilities With Addition Of Circular Structures

PARIS — September 16, 2025 — The Alliance for European Flax-Linen & Hemp is pleased to welcome CIRCULAR STRUCTURES, a Bremen-based platform for sustainable material development and product incubation, to its Technical Section. This addition further enhances the Alliance’s mission to accelerate the industrial adoption of European-grown flax and hemp fibres in high-performance composite applications.

CIRCULAR STRUCTURES, together with its brands GREENBOATS (marine) and GREENLANDER (mobility), joins a diverse and growing network of more than 25 members, including fibre growers, spinners, weavers, processors and solutions providers. Together, these partners span the entire value chain, from agriculture to advanced manufacturing, enabling a coordinated and scalable approach to sustainable material development.

“CIRCULAR STRUCTURES brings valuable expertise in engineering and real-world application of flax-based composites, with proven brand implementations such as GREENBOATS in marine and GREENLANDER in off-road mobility,” said Bruno Pech, Innovation Project Manager at the Alliance. “Their addition reinforces the Alliance’s technical depth and strengthens our collective ability to meet industrial performance standards while reducing environmental impact. We are very happy to welcome them.”

The Alliance Technical Section serves as a collaborative platform where members share data, validate materials, and align on technical goals to overcome barriers to adoption, including performance validation, supply chain integration, and market education. Through CIRCULAR STRUCTURES, sustainable material incubation, panel production, and open collaboration with third-party brands will contribute to these shared development efforts.

“Our strength lies in bringing together expertise from across the entire ecosystem,” said Julie Pariset, Innovation & CSR Director. “By combining agricultural innovation with processing technologies and advanced applications, we are building a strong foundation for natural fibre composites in sectors like automotive, aerospace, wind energy, and beyond.”

Posted: September 16, 2025

Source: The Alliance for European Flax-Linen & Hemp