The Campaign For Wool Marks 15 Years Of Championing Nature’s Smartest Fiber

LONDON — July 29, 2025 — This October, the Campaign for Wool proudly celebrates its 15th anniversary with a powerful call to action for consumers: “Check It’s Wool.” As part of a nationwide and international series of events, the campaign is urging the public to make informed choices and opt for wool, one of nature’s most innovative, sustainable and planet-friendly fibers, over synthetic alternatives.

Launched in 2010 by His Majesty King Charles III — then HRH The Prince of Wales — the campaign has grown into a globally recognized initiative, which now unites more than 1,000 global companies across farming, textiles, fashion, interiors and design. From woolgrowers, processors and weavers to iconic brands, the United Kingdom has played a pivotal role in redefining the value and versatility of wool in modern life.

“As we mark this milestone, our mission remains more relevant than ever,” said Peter Ackroyd, chairman at the Campaign for Wool. “Wool is not only natural, renewable and biodegradable, the simple act of buying wool products is also one of the easiest things we can do to help the planet. It biodegrades in soil and water, leaving no harmful microplastic trace, making it one of the most responsible fibers we can choose today.”

The anniversary celebrations spotlight wool’s role in circular design, soil health, marine safety, and in creating sustainable and healthier living environments. Events will range from interactive installations and educational showcases to retail pop-ups and artisan-led workshops, inviting the public to learn about the many ways wool can improve our lifestyles.

Expect to see participation from top flight brands including:

Fashion – Amy Powney, Anderson & Sheppard, Aubin, Brora, Finisterre, Gieves & Hawkes, Harris Tweed Hebrides, Henry Poole, Jeremy Hackett, Johnstons of Elgin, John Smedley, Moons, Navy Grey, Smalls Merino Vivienne Westwood, Walker Slater.

Lifestyle/Interiors – Camira, Brockway, Harrison Spinks, Moons, Roger Oates, Thermafleece, Vispring, Wallace Sewell.

For full details of the October programme and information, visit www.campaignforwool.org or follow @campaignforwool on social media.

Posted: July 29, 2025

Source: The Campaign for Wool