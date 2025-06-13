Springing Forward: SYFA Conference Showcases Innovation, Advocacy In Textiles

The SYFA hosted a lively spring conference following its third annual fundraiser golf tournament.

The Charlotte, N.C.-based Synthetic Yarn and Fabric Association (SYFA) held its 2023 spring conference at the Sheraton Charlotte Airport Hotel, Charlotte, N.C.

Prior to the conference, SYFA hosted its third annual golf tournament at the Rocky River Golf Course in Concord, N.C. Proving to be a popular event, some 79 golfers participated this year vying to win the team competition, as well as prizes for closest to the pin and longest drive while playing in a Captain’s Choice format. Dominating the standings again was the team from Navis TubeTex with President Will Motchar at the helm. Proceeds from the tournament support a scholarship fund for student enrolled at Gaston College in the Textile Technology program. The program was designed to educate and train students in textile manufacturing and other areas related to textiles.

The theme for this spring’s conference was “Weaving The Future: Economic Insights & Innovations.”

The first speaker in the two-day lineup was Kim Glas, president and CEO of the Washington-based National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO). Glas was fresh off a big win in Washington after President Donald Trump announced he would reform the de minimis loop-hole, something Glas had spent six years fighting for. The loophole allows some 4 million shipments a day to enter the United States with-out paying duties. Often, the shipments include illegal or unethically made products, unsafe goods and drugs such as fentanyl; and half of such shipments are estimated to be textile and apparel goods (See “A Trade Association In Action: NCTO Steps Up To The Plate,” TW, this issue, to learn more).

At the SYFA meeting, Glas celebrated the win whilst also rallying attendees to get involved noting that the textile industry needs a bigger voice in Washington and the more executives get involved, the more powerful the lobby will be.

Attendees heard from seven other speakers on a variety of topics including:

Shannan Billings, S&P Global — “State of the World in Petrochemical;”

Matthew Martin, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond — “Economic Outlook: On Track so Far, but with Heightened Uncertainty;”

Chip Hartzog and Michael Rübenhagen, Oerlikon — “Staple Fiber Market & EVO Steam: Largest Staple Innovation in Decades;”

Dr. André West, Zeis Textile Extension-Wilson College of Textiles — “The NC Textile Engine: Advancing our Nation’s Capacity for Textile Sustainability and Innovation;”

Stephanie Rodgers, Textile Made Inc. — “IT is for Textile in Planetary Science — How Extreme Requirements are Driving Textile Innovation;”

Matthew Kolmes, VOLT Smart Yarns/Supreme Corp. — “Wearable Tech: How Machine Learning and Smart Yarns got us a NASA Contract in 2024;” and last, but not least, a crowd favorite

Alasdair Carmichael, NAPCOR, presenting “RPET into Fibers and Textile Recycling Opportunities.”

Conference sponsors for the spring event included Diamond Sponsor Premier Fibers Inc.; Gold Sponsors Jomar Softcorp International Inc. and Oerlikon; Silver Sponsors Goulston Technologies and Pulcra Chemicals LLC; Bronze Sponsor Unifi Inc.; and Patrons Milliken & Company and PolySpinTex Inc.

“The Spring Synthetic Yarn and Fabric Association (SYFA) Conference could not have come at a more critical and opportune time,” said Meredith Boyd, SYFA president and executive vice president, Unifi Inc. “It served as a dynamic platform for industry leaders to come together, collaborate, and rise to the moment. There is a renewed energy across the industry — a collective drive to catalyze opportunities that meet the evolving global needs of brands and retailers. This region’s extraordinary capabilities in synthetic materials, combined with a spirit of innovation, are helping shape the future of our sector. It is an honor to serve the SYFA membership and to help convene key thought leaders and experts at our biannual conferences. The knowledge shared and the connections made during these events continue to be of tremendous value to all who participate.”

Mark your calendars for the SYFA Fall 2025 conference, which will be held at the Sheraton Charlotte Airport Hotel November 6-7, 2025.

