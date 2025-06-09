Continuous Composites Secures Additional Funding To Advance High-Temperature Materials With CF3D® (Continuous Fiber 3D) Technology

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — June 9, 2025 — Continuous Composites (CCI) has been awarded multi-million-dollar funding from the U.S. Air Force as part of a multi-year contract to advance the development of high-performance materials using CF3D® technology. This funding is divided into two phases:

The first phase, currently underway, focuses on establishing baseline material properties and a performance validation campaign to benchmark CF3D-produced components against traditional manufacturing methods, such as those used for materials like Carbon-Carbon.

The second phase of the funding will support the expansion of this work, enabling full-scale component production and flight testing. This phase will allow CCI to refine production processes, conduct additional testing, and further advance CF3D’s capabilities for high-temperature applications.

CF3D (Continuous Fiber 3D) technology enables the automated manufacturing of continuous fiber composites in near-net shapes, offering precise control over fiber orientation and geometry. This capability facilitates the scalable production of complex parts with enhanced design flexibility and the ability to meet the high-performance requirements of high-temperature applications.

Continuous Composites is redefining composite manufacturing with CF3D, its patented Continuous Fiber technology. By integrating advanced materials fiber steering and automated manufacturing, CF3D enables the production of lightweight, high-performance structures with unmatched precision and scalability. This innovative approach transforms how complex components are made, unlocking new possibilities across aerospace, defense, and UAV sectors.

