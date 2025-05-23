Dornbirn GFC-Asia: Shaping The Future — Sustainable Growth In Fibre Solutions And Innovations

DORNBIRN, Austria — May 23, 2025 — Dornbirn Global Fiber Conference at Techtextil India Symposium 2025 is proud to host its upcoming edition in collaboration with the world’s largest fibre innovation congress—the Dornbirn Global Fiber Conference Asia.
Scheduled for 18th November 2025, the conference will take place under Techtextil India Sympo- sium, focusing on ‘Shaping the Future: Sustainable Growth in Fibre Solutions and Innovations.’ The conference will be held alongside Techtextil India which will be held from 19 -21 November 2025. Led by globally acclaimed subject matter experts, researchers, manufacturers, and thought leader.
Call for Papers & Agenda for the Conference :
Become part of the Dornbirn-GFC community and apply as a speaker. The agenda provides an overview of the main focus areas: (Call for Papers – Deadline 15th of July 2025)
Panel discussions: Leadership Panel Discussions
- Developments and innovations in fiber and technical textiles: Global and regional perspectives
- Policy and regulatory framework: Aligning India with global standards
- The next generation of high-performance fibers
Technical Session: Advance fibre & material innovations for a circular
- Bio-based, biodegradable, and recycled fibers – Innovations for circularity
- Low-impact processing and renewable integration – Waterless dyeing, carbon reduction, and sustainable energy
- Waste-to-fiber innovations: Upcycling agricultural and textile waste
- Automotive and aerospace textiles – Fiber solutions for light weighting and safety
Technical Session: AI, Digitalisation & Sustainability in Fibres & Fibre Processing
Technical Session: The future of the textile value chain – Digital, Circular & Scalable
- Integration of AI/digitalization into the downstream process – Fiber processing
- Meta/high-performance fibers: PBI, glass fiber, carbon fiber, teflon fiber, and geotextiles
- Sustainable and smart textiles: The next wave of innovation
- Data-driven sustainability in the textile supply chain
Save the dates:
- 64th Dornbirn GFC & 5th Innovation Days
- September 10 – 12, 2025, Dornbirn, Austria
- The must-attend annual meeting for fiber innovation.
- Programme & Ticket : www.dornbirn-gfc.com
- Dornbirn GFC ASIA / India
- November 18, 2025, Mumbai In cooperation with Techtextil India 2025.
Posted: May 23, 2025
Source: Dornbirn Global Fiber Conference (Dornbirn-GFC)