Dornbirn GFC-Asia: Shaping The Future — Sustainable Growth In Fibre Solutions And Innovations

DORNBIRN, Austria — May 23, 2025 — Dornbirn Global Fiber Conference at Techtextil India Symposium 2025 is proud to host its upcoming edition in collaboration with the world’s largest fibre innovation congress—the Dornbirn Global Fiber Conference Asia.

Scheduled for 18th November 2025, the conference will take place under Techtextil India Sympo- sium, focusing on ‘Shaping the Future: Sustainable Growth in Fibre Solutions and Innovations.’ The conference will be held alongside Techtextil India which will be held from 19 -21 November 2025. Led by globally acclaimed subject matter experts, researchers, manufacturers, and thought leader.

Call for Papers & Agenda for the Conference :

Become part of the Dornbirn-GFC community and apply as a speaker. The agenda provides an overview of the main focus areas: (Call for Papers – Deadline 15th of July 2025)

Panel discussions: Leadership Panel Discussions

Developments and innovations in fiber and technical textiles: Global and regional perspectives

Policy and regulatory framework: Aligning India with global standards

The next generation of high-performance fibers

Technical Session: Advance fibre & material innovations for a circular

Bio-based, biodegradable, and recycled fibers – Innovations for circularity

Low-impact processing and renewable integration – Waterless dyeing, carbon reduction, and sustainable energy

Waste-to-fiber innovations: Upcycling agricultural and textile waste

Automotive and aerospace textiles – Fiber solutions for light weighting and safety

Technical Session: AI, Digitalisation & Sustainability in Fibres & Fibre Processing

Technical Session: The future of the textile value chain – Digital, Circular & Scalable

Integration of AI/digitalization into the downstream process – Fiber processing

Meta/high-performance fibers: PBI, glass fiber, carbon fiber, teflon fiber, and geotextiles

Sustainable and smart textiles: The next wave of innovation

Data-driven sustainability in the textile supply chain

Be a Sponsor at GFC Asia 2025

Establish a presence around key conversations by aligning with the most relevant conference sessions and panel discussions

Be seen as a leader in textiles in Asia

Increase brand visibility

brand visibility Form new partnerships

Meet new companies that can help your business grow

Generate business opportunities. For details on our sponsorship packages, contact: office@dornbirn-gfc.com

Save the dates:

64 th Dornbirn GFC & 5 th Innovation Days September 10 – 12, 2025, Dornbirn, Austria The must-attend annual meeting for fiber innovation. Programme & Ticket : www.dornbirn-gfc.com



Dornbirn GFC ASIA / India November 18, 2025, Mumbai In cooperation with Techtextil India 2025 .



Posted: May 23, 2025

Source: Dornbirn Global Fiber Conference (Dornbirn-GFC)