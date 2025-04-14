UNIFI®, Makers Of REPREVE®, Launches REPREVE With CiCLO® Technology, Globally Available Biodegradable Recycled Polyester And Nylon

GREENSBORO, N.C. — April 14, 2025 — UNIFI, Inc., the makers of REPREVE® and one of the world’s leading innovators in recycled and synthetic yarns, today launches REPREVE with CiCLO® technology, recycled polyester and nylon embedded with a biodegradable technology that enables synthetics to break down naturally. REPREVE with CiCLO technology was created in collaboration with Intrinsic Advanced Materials, LLC, a joint venture between Parkdale Advanced Materials, Inc. and Intrinsic Textiles Group, LLC.

REPREVE with CiCLO technology is enhanced with a patented additive at the fiber level that allows synthetic yarns to more closely mimic natural materials such as wool. This will enable them to break down in environments such as soil and seawater without compromising performance, durability, and dyeability. These new offerings are designed to help tackle the environmental impact of microplastic fiber pollution from synthetic textile shedding.

“We can always do more to lessen our environmental impact throughout the product life cycle,” said Eddie Ingle, Chief Executive Officer of UNIFI®, Inc. “Our collaboration with Intrinsic Advanced Materials addresses the worldwide issue of synthetic microfiber shedding by providing a globally available solution that mills, brands, and retailers can now integrate to reduce microplastic fiber pollution.”

REPREVE with CiCLO technology enables synthetic fibers to naturally biodegrade under prolonged exposure to moisture and microorganisms, significantly reducing the time synthetic fibers (microplastics) remain in the environment. Today, products containing CiCLO, are utilized by forward-thinking, sustainable brands, including Bass Pro Shops, Billabong, Champion, Oakley, and Target.

“Synthetic textiles are a major contributor to microplastic fiber pollution, and it is a challenge that requires industry collaboration,” said Cheryl Smyre, Vice President of Parkdale Advanced Materials. “This joint initiative integrates two powerful solutions—REPREVE and CiCLO technology—to help maximize recycled content while addressing microfiber pollution at the source. As brands navigate growing sustainability commitments and regulatory demands, the collaboration delivers a proven and effective solution that empowers brands to address two critical environmental issues while preserving performance and recyclability, ” added Smyre.

All REPREVE-branded products can be produced with the CiCLO additive, including REPREVE Takeback™ and REPREVE Our Ocean®. Available globally, REPREVE with CiCLO technology is a drop-in solution for brands and retailers, allowing them to meet global needs for reducing microplastic fiber pollution.

UNIFI will showcase REPREVE with CiCLO technology at Booth 815, and CiCLO technology will be located at Booth 712 during the Functional Fabric Fair, held April 14-16, 2025, in the Oregon Convention Center. For more information, visit www.repreve.com and www.ciclotextiles.com.

Posted: April 14, 2025

Source: UNIFI, Inc. / Intrinsic Advanced Materials, LLC