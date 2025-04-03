Circulose And Tangshan Sanyou Chemical Fiber Forge Strategic Partnership To Drive Textile Circularity

STOCKHOLM — April 3, 2025 — Circulose, a global recycled pulp producer, has reached a strategic partnership agreement with Tangshan Sanyou Chemical Fiber, a frontrunner in the cellulose fiber industry. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the commercialization and scaling of CIRCULOSE®, while also propelling Tangshan Sanyou’s brand toward greater international recognition. The two companies will work together to ensure that ReVisco™ fibers, produced using CIRCULOSE® pulp, meet market demands in terms of quality, supply capacity, and pricing, thereby advancing both brands in the high-quality and innovative development of circular and renewable materials.

“We are thrilled to establish a strong strategic partnership with Tangshan Sanyou,” said Jonatan Janmark, CEO of Circulose. “This represents a crucial step forward in our global expansion strategy, fostering closer, more in-depth collaborations with innovative fiber producers and like-minded brands. As the first major strategic partnership since the restructuring of Circulose, this collaboration will serve as a cornerstone of our success. Together with Tangshan Sanyou and our brand partners, we will ensure the scalable development of ReVisco™ fibers by using CIRCULOSE® pulp in a predictable and controlled manner. We highly value our long-term partnership with Tangshan Sanyou and look forward to achieving mutual success as we shape the future of the industry.”

Recognized as a top-tier company in Canopy’s authoritative Hot Button Report, Tangshan Sanyou has gained international acclaim for its achievements in sustainability and circular development. Since the founding of Re:newcell, Sanyou has been a key strategic partner of Circulose and remains the world’s largest user of CIRCULOSE® pulp for fiber production. Now, with a renewed commitment to sustainability, Tangshan Sanyou is taking a leadership role in advancing large-scale textile circularity, setting a benchmark for both China and the global textile industry.

“Tangshan Sanyou has always believed in the strong potential of recycling cotton textile waste, which is essential for fostering a green and sustainable industry,” said Zhang Dongbin, Executive Vice President of Tangshan Sanyou Chemical Fiber. “We have unwavering confidence in the market potential of CIRCULOSE® and its new strategic direction, and we are excited about our future collaboration. With the long-term investment support of Altor Capital and the market-driven, brand-focused strategies led by Helena and Jonatan, we believe Circulose will bridge the gap between brands and suppliers, pioneering a new era for the circular textile industry.”

This strategic partnership further strengthens both companies’ shared commitment to scaling up the application of ReVisco™ innovative and circular materials, accelerating the transition of China’s textile industry toward a more circular and renewable future. By combining Circulose’s world-leading state of the art textile recycling technology with China’s large-scale supply chain, Tangshan Sanyou’s innovative ReVisco™ fiber will not only meet the growing market demand for sustainable textiles but also drive a transformative shift from raw materials to fabrics (T2T) on a global scale — ushering in a new era of circular economy in the textile industry.

Source: Circulose