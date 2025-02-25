Noble Biomaterials And Coolcore® Launch COOLPRO Fabric: A Revolution In Cooling Performance Fabric At Performance Days Munich

SCRANTON, PA — February 25, 2025 — Noble Biomaterials, a global supplier of antimicrobial and conductive solutions for soft surface applications, has partnered with Coolcore, a pioneer in chemical-free thermoregulation fabrics, to introduce COOLPRO fabric, a breakthrough fabric technology that delivers advanced cooling performance with permanent antimicrobial protection. Noble and Coolcore® will showcase COOLPRO at Performance Days Munich, March 5-6, at booths T13 and T12.

COOLPRO fabric will debut at Performance Days Munch as a new fabric innovation collaboration between Noble Biomaterials and Coolcore. COOLPRO is the first fabric to combine Ionic+® Pro yarn technology with Coolcore® Biomimetic Fiber Geometry™.

Noble’s new Ionic+® Pro antimicrobial technology removes odorous bacteria on fabric beyond 100 washings. Its proprietary technology can be spun or extruded into nylon or polyester yarns and blended with other natural or synthetic fibers. Ionic+® Pro is permanently embedded into the fabric and will not wash out.

Coolcore® utilizes a proprietary process of fiber selection and fabric construction to accelerate moisture transfer, enhancing evaporative cooling without relying on additives. Its Biomimetic Fiber Geometry™, inspired by natural thermoregulation systems, optimizes fiber shape and structure to deliver sustained cooling performance.

COOLPRO fabric integrates the Ionic+® Pro yarn with the Coolcore Biomimetic Fiber Geometry™, creating a first-of-a-kind advanced performance fabric.

“Performance Days offers us the perfect venue to showcase our latest innovation, and we’re thrilled to introduce COOLPRO as the next extension of performance textiles,” said Allon Cohne, Senior Vice President, Ionic+® and Chief Marketing Officer at Noble Biomaterials. “By merging our Ionic+® Pro technology with Coolcore’s proprietary cooling technology, we’re offering brands a valuable textile solution that delivers lasting performance in a multi-benefit platform.”

Additional benefits of COOLPRO include:

Chemical-free fabric technology

Certified performance: EPA-registered and OEKO-TEX® certified

Versatile design: A fully dyeable fabric that seamlessly blends with natural and synthetic fibers

Fabric options: Stretch Woven (recycled), Single Jersey Super Micro (recycled), and coming soon Ultra-Soft Stretch Jersey (recycled)

“We are proud to partner with Noble Biomaterials to launch COOLPRO, a technology that truly represents the future of performance fabrics,” said Eric Schenker, CEO of Coolcore. “At Coolcore, we strive to develop innovative, sustainable cooling solutions. COOLPRO takes this mission further by combining our chemical-free advanced cooling technology with chemical-free and long-lasting antimicrobial benefits, offering brands a versatile, high-performance fabric that lasts.”

COOLPRO will be on display Performance Days Munich, March 5-6, at Noble’s booth T13 and Coolcore’s booth T12.

To learn more about Noble Biomaterials and the Ionic+® portfolio, visit www.noblebiomaterials.com or contact sales@noblebiomaterials.com to schedule a meeting at upcoming tradeshows.

Source: Noble Biomaterials, Inc.