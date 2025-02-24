Lone Star Funds Announces Agreement To Acquire The Specialty Chemicals And High Performance Polymers Business Areas Of RadiciGroup

DALLAS & NEW YORK & LONDON & TOKYO & MILAN — February 24, 2025 — Lone Star Funds (“Lone Star”) today announced that an affiliate of Lone Star Fund XII, L.P. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Specialty Chemicals and High Performance Polymers Business Areas of RadiciGroup, a leading global player in the chemical sector.

RadiciGroup, founded in 1941 and headquartered in Bergamo, Italy, is a family-owned company that has established itself as a global leader in the polyamides (nylon) value chain. With an agile business model and a high degree of specialization, RadiciGroup has become a trusted partner serving customers in Europe, the Americas and Asia across the automotive, industrial, electrics/electronics and consumer goods markets.

Lone Star will acquire the Specialty Chemicals and High Performance Polymers Business Areas, while the Radici family will retain control of the Advanced Textiles Solutions Business Area.

“RadiciGroup has a proven track record of innovation, quality and customer commitment, making it a natural addition to Lone Star’s portfolio,” said Donald Quintin, Chief Executive Officer of Lone Star. “This carve-out acquisition is highly complementary to Lone Star’s portfolio of specialty chemicals and manufacturing businesses and aligns well with our strategy of investing in industry leaders with strong growth potential. We are excited to partner with the RadiciGroup team to strengthen competitive positioning, drive operational excellence and unlock new growth opportunities for the business.”

Angelo Radici and Maurizio Radici, President and Vice President of RadiciGroup, also on behalf of the heirs of Paolo Radici, added, “We are very proud of the growth path achieved by RadiciGroup from its foundation until today. The agreement with Lone Star Funds marks the beginning of a new chapter in the global expansion of RadiciGroup’s Specialty Chemicals and High Performance Polymers businesses which boast a strong mutual integration. In a constantly evolving market environment, Lone Star Funds’ experience in the chemical sector, combined with its strategic resources and global expertise/reach, will be key factors in supporting the further business growth, while ensuring continued excellence in serving customers. The Radici family will continue to drive the Advanced Textile Solutions Business Area focusing on innovation and sustainability.”

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Posted: February 24, 2025

Source: Lone Star Funds