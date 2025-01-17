Suedwolle Group Launches Innovation Hub Story In Cooperation With Lenzing And Culp

NUREMBERG, Germany — January 17, 2025 — Suedwolle Group recently collaborated with LENZING AG and Culp Home Fashions to develop a new range of home textile fabrics combining wool and TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers designed to improve sleep comfort and offer a fresh perspective on textile design.

The collaboration’s design approach integrates modern minimalism with vintage-inspired patchwork. The pattern features angular shapes and a neutral color palette that balances warm and cool tones, complementing the softness of TENCEL™ Lyocell and moving beyond the standard greys and blues commonly seen in the mattress market.

The blend of wool and TENCEL™ Lyocell offers practical benefits for home textiles. Wool’s temperature-regulating properties help maintain a comfortable sleeping environment by preventing overheating, while its moisture-wicking and breathable qualities contribute to a dry and comfortable sleep experience. TENCEL™ Lyocell enhances the fabric by adding softness and effective moisture control, which supports a balanced microclimate. Its properties also reduce the conditions that encourage odor-causing bacteria, creating a more hygienic sleep environment.

This collaboration also explored new ways to merge functionality and visual appeal. The result is a design that connects elements of modern and vintage styles, creating a fabric that is both practical and adaptable. The yarns used in the new fabrics were carefully selected to maximize performance and comfort. Suedwolle Group’s Oakport Nm 36/1 yarn which consists of 50% Merino wool 19.3µ TEC and 50% TENCEL™ Lyocell 3.3 dtex fibers brings its own strengths to the textile, enhancing softness, durability, and usability in home textile applications.

The cooperative effort also identified opportunities for further innovation, such as introducing a core color palette and premium options for broader design applications. Tommy Bruno, president of Culp Home Fashions, commented, “Collaborating with industry-leading fiber and yarn suppliers on this project has helped create an innovative and foundational fabric that will contribute to future product development.”

Suedwolle Group is committed to exploring new possibilities in textile design and fiber technology to meet customer needs.

Posted: January 17, 2025

Source: Suedwolle Group