Universal Fibers® Strengthens Investment In Nylon 6,6 Capabilities In Response To Ongoing Changes Within The Fiber Market

BRISTOL, Virginia — December 19, 2024 — As the fiber market continues to evolve, Universal Fibers, a leader in innovative fiber solutions, continues its substantial investment in assuring customers have access to nylon 6,6 natural yarn offerings. In response to Ascend’s recent decision to exit the BCF fiber business, this proactive move positions Universal Fibers to support transitioning customers with a comprehensive product lineup while reaffirming its commitment to excellence and reliability to provide critical support to customers navigating the evolving industry landscape.

With a firm belief in the ongoing relevance of Nylon 6,6 in the carpet industry, Universal Fibers is committed to protecting and preserving the business of its valued customers. This commitment is reinforced by recent and continued capital investments in new spinning capacity that supports Solution Dyed Nylon (SDN) and natural yarn offerings in Nylon 6,6. By expanding the availability of natural yarns, Universal Fibers aims to meet evolving market demands with superior products.

“Universal Fibers is excited to capitalize on this opportunity,” said Marc Ammen, CEO of Universal Fiber SystemsSM. “We are confident that the addition of these resources will complement our existing product offerings and further underpin our commitment to product innovation, customer satisfaction, and long-term growth. Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and we are dedicated to ensuring their satisfaction with our products and services.” This commitment to long-term growth provides confidence in our stability and future prospects.

Renowned for its expertise in fiber technology and its ability to work across a variety of chemistries, Universal Fibers is uniquely positioned to deliver flexible solutions that address the dynamic needs of our customers. Ammen adds, “As part of our long-term vision, we remain focused on delivering innovative, sustainable, and high-performing products to the market, and this is our latest example of that commitment.” This expertise gives our customers the confidence that we can meet their needs, no matter how complex or unique they may be.

Universal Fibers’ enhanced capabilities and this expanded investment come at a pivotal moment for the industry, reaffirming the company’s role as a trusted partner for manufacturers looking for quality, performance, and reliability in their yarn supply.

Posted: December 19, 2024

Source: Universal Fibers, Inc. — a business unit within Universal Fiber Systems, LLC