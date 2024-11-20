SKS Expands Its Global SEC Capacity With Acquisition Of Mehler EP’s Martinsville Plant Assets

GOTHENBURG, Sweden — November 20, 2024 — AB Svenskt Konstsilke (SKS), a Swedish global supplier of single-end cords for tires and MRG reinforcement, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of the assets from Mehler EP’s 153,500-square-foot Martinsville plant in SC, USA. The equipment will significantly enhance SKS’s production capacity at its facilities in Estonia, China, and Mexico, adding an additional 3,000 tons of SEC capacity annually. The assets include multiple dipping lines, twisting machines, winders, and a fully equipped laboratory.

“This is a good step forward for SKS,” said Urban Olsson, CEO. “By integrating these assets into our global operations, we’re not only increasing capacity but also improving flexibility and efficiency. It’s all about delivering the best solutions for our customers.”

The acquisition comes at a time of rapid growth for SKS, which has doubled its turnover over the past three years. This remarkable achievement reflects the company’s focus on innovation, operational excellence, and meeting customer needs with high-quality, reliable solutions.

Source: AB Svenskt Konstsilke (SKS) – Tomas Ström