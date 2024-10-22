Flipts & Dobbels Opens New Pathways For Biocomposites Within VIBES Initiative

PARIS — October 22, 2024 — Flipts & Dobbels, a member of The Alliance for European Flax-Linen & Hemp, plays an integral role within the VIBES initiative. Flipts & Dobbels supplied its high-performance FLAXCO flax reinforcements to the initiative that aims to improve the recyclability of thermoset composites.

Through its involvement in the VIBES project, Flipts & Dobbels has contributed to the VIBES collaboration’s latest breakthrough: the successful manufacture of a carbon and natural fibre panel made with a bisphenol-free epoxy resin using resin infusion techniques. This achievement marks an important milestone in the development of sustainable, high performance composite materials.

Flipts & Dobbels has been supporting the VIBES project for over four years, working with industry innovators to advance the development of bio-based composites by leveraging recyclable epoxy resins, lignin-based carbon fibres and natural flax reinforcements. These materials align with the VIBES goal of reducing environmental impact whilst maintaining high performance standards.

As part of the VIBES collaboration, manufacturing specialists Juno Composites explored key innovations, including the impact of moisture content in natural flax textiles on mechanical performance. This research, which paralleled some of the Alliance European Scientific Council ’s own work on moisture sensitivity, emphasizes the need for relying on the technical know-how of flax reinforcements manufacturers.

“The VIBES project has demonstrated that to fully realize the potential of flax fibers in performance composite applications, all aspects of the entire flax fiber production process, from seed selection to textile manufacturing, should be considered. With more than a hundred years’ experience of working with flax, our company is proud to support the continuous improvements delivered by the VIBES project.” said Caroline Flippts, Flipts & Dobbels.

The Alliance for European Flax-Linen & Hemp remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting its members like Flipts & Dobbels, as they lead the way in developing greener solutions.

Posted: October 22, 2024

Source: Alliance for European Flax-Linen & Hemp