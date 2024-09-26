Woolmark Introduces Woolmark Teach, The First Americas-Specific Newsletter For Educators

NEW YORK CITY — September 26, 2024 — Woolmark, the global authority on wool and the wool industry, is proud to introduce Woolmark Teach, the first email newsletter created specifically for educators in the Americas.

Published and distributed three times per year, Woolmark Teach will provide educators with the latest wool news, including industry updates, events, educational opportunities and more. Interested parties can subscribe here: https://www.woolmarklearningcentre.com/subscribe/

“Our work at Woolmark goes well beyond simply supporting wool producers and the brands that offer products made with wool,” said Angela Jabara, Trade & Education Extension Lead for the Americas with The Woolmark Company. “Among other things, our mission includes ensuring the next generation of textile professionals are well versed in the amazing sustainability, performance and innovations associated with the use of wool, and we’re hopeful this newsletter will become a resource and a point of engagement for educators across the Americas.”

Woolmark is active throughout the supply chain, working with everyone from manufacturers to universities, providing organizations with resources to learn about, create, and sell wool products.

A wide range of opportunities are available to textile industry educators, including custom workshops, tailored educational content, consultations, student mentorship, speaking engagements, and more.

As the go-to resource for wool, Woolmark is proud to provide support for students and educators in many ways, including the online Woolmark Learning Center, custom Wool Fundamentals presentations, and now the Woolmark Teach newsletter.

Posted: September 26, 2024

Source: Woolmark