The Filament Factory (TFF) Launches High-Performance PA12 High-Strength Multifilament Yarn Following Successful Cooperation With Evonik

BAD HERSFELD, Germany — August 15, 2024 — The Filament Factory (TFF) is launching a new product line of high-performance polyamide (PA) 12 high-strength multifilaments following its successful cooperation with Evonik. Evonik produces high-performance plastics and is one of the world’s largest PA12 manufacturers based in Marl, Germany.

The new product line is manufactured using a newly developed process and enables TFF to expand its broad portfolio of high-performance filament yarns with PA12.

Compared to PA6 and PA6,6, PA12 has a lower concentration of amides. As a result, moisture and water absorption is significantly lower (0.7-1.5 percent). PA12 also proves to be particularly resistant to chemicals, especially fuels, oils, lubricants, various solvents and salt solutions, for example.

Due to its very low thermal shrinkage and low creep tendency, PA 12 is ideal for bearing and drive elements in humid environments where high dimensional stability is required. In addition, PA12 offers high strength (75-85 cN/tex), excellent resistance to abrasion and hydrolysis, high rigidity and resistance to stress cracking, as well as exceptional durability.

With the specific density of PA12 at 1.01 g/cm³, PA12 is regarded as an absolute lightweight among comparable polymers, enabling a weight reduction of 15 to 25 percent in existing components.

The new yarn family will be available in titres from 167 dtex to 6600 dtex and, if required, will also be offered as a spun-dyed yarn depending on requirements. PA12 can also be easily finished in yarn and piece dyeings.

Applications for these new high-tenacity PA12 multifilament yarns include hoses, belts, conveyor belts, load and climbing ropes, filter media, tyre cords and much more, which are used in the automotive and aviation industries and in the sports and leisure sector.

“After a long period of development work, this new development represents a breakthrough for another speciality that we offer worldwide,” said Yasar Kiray Senior Business Development manager, TFF.

Posted: September 17, 2024

Source: The Filament Factory (TFF)