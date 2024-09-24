Regel™ Fiber Now Available With Traceability Feature

BANGKOK — September 24, 2024 — Thai Acrylic Fibre Co., Ltd. (TAF) is proud to announce its strategic partnership with FibreTrace®, to offer complete verification and transparency of Regel™ fibre. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in TAF’s commitment to sustainability and accountability within the textile industry.

TAF has implemented FibreTrace® technology to enable comprehensive traceability in Regel™ fibre across the value chain. This innovative solution embeds a luminescent pigment ID at raw fibre, allowing you to trace from fibre, through to yarn, fabric, garment and beyond. The unique pigment underpins the digital passport by physically tracking the raw fibre, documenting the product’s journey, authenticity and supply chain.

By integrating FibreTrace® technology, TAF ensures that every stage of the production process is transparent and verifiable. This capability not only supports the growing demand for sustainable and ethically sourced materials but also builds consumer trust by guaranteeing the authenticity of TAF’s products.

“We are excited to incorporate FibreTrace® into our production process, allowing us to provide our customers with unparalleled visibility into our supply chain. By adopting FibreTrace® technology, we are not only enhancing the traceability of Regel™ but also setting a new standard for the industry. This initiative is part of our broader strategy to lead the market in sustainability, quality, and consumer trust,” says Tuhin Kulshreshtha, Vice President – Business Development, TAF.

FibreTrace® technology is the original and most reliable solution for fibre traceability, embedding a traceable pigment into any fibre. This innovation allows us to track and share the story of each product, offering valuable insights into its origins and journey through the supply chain. In today’s market, where consumers increasingly prioritize environmental responsibility and ethical production, this transparency is essential.

Posted: September 24, 2024

Source: Thai Acrylic Fibre Co., Ltd. (TAF)