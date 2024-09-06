NATURAL FIBRE CONNECT 2024: The Annual 5-Day Event Comprising Conference And Mill Visits Returns To Biella, Italy September 16th-20th, 2024

BIELLA , Italy— September 5, 2024 — Natural Fibre Connect (NFC) is an alliance between leading alpaca, cashmere, mohair and wool organizations, namely The Schneider Group, the International Alpaca Association, Sustainable Fibre Alliance and Mohair South Africa. The NFC logo represents each of the four natural fibres (alpaca, cashmere, mohair and wool) woven together by their shared goals and challenges to shape a world with more natural fibres by 2030 as well as their commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. NFC is also supported by NGOs such as Textile Exchange, brokers, growers and processors, as well as certifying bodies and industry institutions such as Confindustria Toscana Nord.

NATURAL FIBRE CONNECT 2024 is a chance to examine the product environmental footprint and how natural animal fibres are considered in terms of impact and environmental services. Challenges on animal welfare, resiliency, transparency, innovation and the continuity of the industry going forward, how to bring growers and herders closer to consumers, how to mitigate audit fatigue and moderate brand ambitions with grower real possibilities, regenerative agriculture, chemical use in the industry, art, the role of natural fibres in fighting climate change, international alignment and connection to fight for more natural fibres, design, recycling and its challenges, are some of the hot topics the two-day conference will go through.

After the success in 2023, NFC is back with 3 distinct experiences that together are able to offer a complete picture about the animal fibre scenario.

Biella Mill Visit Program – Natural Fibre Connect – 16th-18th September

Prato Session Program – Natural Fibre Connect – 18th September

Biella Conference Program – Natural Fibre Connect – 19th-20th September

It will take place in Biella, the centre of precious animal fibre manufacturing, at Città Studi Conference Centre on 19th-20th September.

During the opening of the two days of conference, on 19th September, Elena Schneider and Willy Gallia of The Schneider Group will welcome the guests, who will have the opportunity to see a series of interventions alternating Gunter Pauli (The Blue Economy | Entrepreneur – Economist – Author – Chairman of the Board at Novamont), Baptiste Carriere-Pradal (2BPolicy), Elisabeth Van Delden (Woolmark), Stephen Wiedemann (Integrity Ag Services), Dora Xu (Metabolic), Lindsay Humphreys (The Rethink Lab), Mariano Serratore (ICEA), Laura Kohler (Textile Exchange), Una Jones (SFA), David Melroy (SFA), Derek Baker (STELAAR) and the Materials Matter Workshop with Laura Kohler, Bronwyn Botha and Siobhan Momberg of Textile Exchange.

After a panel session dedicated to growers from Australia, South Africa and other producing countries, there will be the Authentico® by Schneider Group update with Debora Tricarico (Authentico Brand Manager), Horacio Duran (MD Argentina), Sherif Shousha (MD Egypt), Tim Marwedel (MD Australia) and Michela Toppan (Certifications & Compliance).

On the second day there will be Federico Brugnoli (Spin 360) talking about SBTI, followed by Pascal Gautrand (Colectif Tricolor), who will make an introduction to the European Wool Working Group. Then, as United Nations has declared 2024 as the International Year of Camelids, there will be the speeches of Horacio Duran (Vicuña and Guanaco) and Juan Pepper (Alpaca). From late morning onwards, a series of initiatives will follow: updates from South Africa and USA, and from Sustainable Fibre Alliance (SFA) and the Good Cashmere Standard, as well as several reports on chemicals in textiles, circularity and certifications among others.

The other two experiences of NATURAL FIBRE CONNECT 2024

PRATO SESSION – 18th September 2024

An open discussion will take place in the Confindustria Toscana Nord related to the GRS and Materials Matter Standards of Textile Exchange. Natural Fibre Connect invites all stakeholders to attend this important presentation and feedback session to ensure that the best outcome is obtained for the future of standards.

Moderator will be Silvia Gambi with the introduction of Francesco Marini, of Marini Industrie. Willy Gallia (Natural Fiber Connect), Elisa Gavazza (ZDHC), Giuseppe Bartolini (TIL) will follow and then Roberta Pecci (Confindustia Toscana Nord | Fashion Systems Section Board Member & Sistema Moda Italia | member of the sustainability technical committee) will present some updates on the matter. In the late morning until lunch there will be: Woolmark Recycled Wool Specification with Elisabeth van Delden (Woolmark), Observations from CAB by Francesco Pazzi or Giuseppe Portarapillo (TBC) and Textile Exchange Presentation with Laura Kholer and Videsh Kandam. After lunch a transfer will take the guest to Biella to continue the NFC event!

BIELLA MILL VISITS – 16th, 17th, 18th September

Attendees of the guided tours will have the opportunity to visit different mills and expand their knowledge of the textile manufacturing process and listen to leading voices of the international textile industry. Monday, 16th September the tour starts with the Schneider Group (www.gschneider.com) at Pettinatura di Verrone to continue then with Tintoria di Verrone (www.tintoriadiverrone.it), Finissaggio e Tintoria Ferraris (www.tintoriaferraris.com) and Magno Lab (www.magnolab.com). On the second day tour will start with Lanificio Cerruti (www.lanificiocerruti.com) and will continue with Fratelli Piacenza (www.piacenza1733.com), Burcina Park, Maglificio Maggia (www.maglificiomaggia.it) and Guabello (www.guabello.it). Last day will see Zegna Baruffa Lane Borgosesia (www.baruffa.com) mill followed by Lanificio Ermenegildo Zegna (www.zegnagroup.com/it/our-filiera) and Oasi Zegna (www.fondazionezegna.org/casa-zegna) ending with Reda (www.reda1865.com).

Sponsors

Here’s the list of the 2024 sponsors: Textile Exchange, ICEA, Mohair South Africa, Woolmark, Piacenza 1733, The Good Cashmere Standard by AbTF, Novalan, San Ildefonso, Südwolle Group, Macdonald & Co Woolbrokers, Endeavour Wool Exports, TIL Test & Innovation Lab , Australian Merino Exports and Control Union .

Through the event, NFC enables the sharing and understanding of the growers and herders’ perspectives and offers a unique chance for the textile and fashion industry and growers and herders around the world to engage and network. Attendees can then explore local mills, enjoy live presentations, and take part in interactive workshops and panel discussions that will help to shape the future of the industry through a lot of topics as Grower Perspective, Product Environmental Footprint, Regenerative Agriculture, Social & Animal Welfare, Innovation & Technology and Green Finance, and through upcoming initiatives, standards and case studies. NFC awaits you in Biella and Prato! Stay tuned for programme updates on the website www.naturalfibreconnect.com

For further information please contact: C.L.A.S.S.: press@classecohub.org

Posted: September 6, 2024

Source: NATURAL FIBRE CONNECT 2024