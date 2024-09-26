Indorama Ventures Concentrates Yarn Production In Italy To Serve European Textile Industry

BANGKOK — September 26, 2024 — Indorama Ventures, one of the world’s leading petrochemical producers and a player in the polyester fibers market, concentrates large parts of its high-performance polyester filament yarn production for the European textile industry around 100km west to Milan, Italy.

By transferring current German production and bundling the company’s spinning, draw texturizing and dyeing expertise in Sandigliano and its neighboring site in Saluzzo, Indorama Ventures executes on its strategy to transform its global asset network into a focused footprint that can serve volatile markets.

European textile filament customers will benefit from efficient, reliable supply of high-quality, colored, spun and package dyed, as well as functional yarns for a vast range of applications in customized quantities. End use applications are, among others, in apparel, home textile, woven label and automotive interior markets.

“While European customers value our expertise and supply capabilities from within the region, they also expect us to be highly cost competitive”, explains Vipin Kumar, Chief Operating Officer of Indorama Ventures’ fibers business. “Consolidating our capabilities will be most efficient moving forward and allow us to continuously serve our European customers with highly specialized and proven quality-products and services competitively.”

The company’s twisting and air texturizing processes will continue to be performed out of Bulgaria.

Posted: September 26, 2024

Source: Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (IVL)