Thai Acrylic Fibre Co.,Ltd. (TAF) To Showcase Innovative Sustainable Fibers At Yarn Expo – Shanghai

BANGKOK— August 26, 2024 — Thai Acrylic Fibre Co.,Ltd. (TAF), one of the world’s largest acrylic fibre producers, is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming Yarn Expo –China International Trade Fair for Fibres and Yarns in Shanghai, taking place from August 27-29, 2024, at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China. #E37, Hall 8.2.

At this event, TAF will be showcasing their innovative product range, highlighting their commitment to quality, sustainability, and innovation in the acrylic fibre industry.

Key products to be showcased include:

Radianza™ : recognized as one of the most environmentally friendly and sustainable fibres utilizing gel-dyeing technology which helps reduce the consumption of natural resources and pollution making it a preferred choice for eco-conscious consumers and manufacturers.

Regel™ : a recycled acrylic fibre produced by utilizing post-industrial waste, with 50% and 75% recycled content variants supporting a circular economy offering the same quality and performance as virgin acrylic fibres, while contributing to resource conservation and waste reduction.

Pilbloc™ – Known for its anti-pilling properties, Pilbloc™ ensures durability and long-lasting softness, making it ideal for high-quality apparel and home textiles.

“Our participation in Yarn Expo –China International Trade Fair for Fibres and Yarns underscores our commitment to driving global growth and innovation within the acrylic fibre sector,” says Tuhin Kulshreshtha, Head of Marketing, Value Added Products, TAF. ” We are excited to showcase our sustainable and high-performance solutions, inviting visitors to explore how Radianza™, Regel™, and Pilbloc™ can elevate their product offerings with sustainable and high-performance acrylic fibre solutions.”

Yarn Expo is a leading sourcing platform to both exhibitors and visitors. Suppliers from Asian and European countries showcase their latest collection of natural and blended yarns including cotton, wool, flax/regenerated flax, and man-made fibres and yarns, as well as specialty products including elastic, fancy and blended yarns.

Posted: August 26, 2024

Source: Thai Acrylic Fibre Co.,Ltd. (TAF)