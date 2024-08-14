Lenzing Again Among The Top 1 Percent Of World’s Most Sustainable Companies

LENZING, Austria — August 14, 2024 — The Lenzing Group, a leading supplier of regenerated cellulose fibers for the textile and nonwovens industries, has been awarded platinum status in the EcoVadis CSR rating. The rating comprehensively covers the four most important practices in the area of corporate social responsibility: environment, fair working conditions and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement.

For the fourth time in a row, Lenzing has been awarded platinum status by EcoVadis, a leading international provider of sustainability ratings for companies. This puts Lenzing in the top one percent of companies rated by EcoVadis worldwide. Lenzing achieved the greatest progress this year in the categories of sustainable procurement and ethics. Lenzing also outperformed the previous year in the areas of labor and human rights as well as certifications. Since its foundation in 2007, EcoVadis has developed into the world’s largest and most trusted provider of sustainability ratings for companies and has created a global network of more than 130,000

rated companies worldwide. The methodological framework evaluates companies’ policies, measures and activities, as well as their published reports on the environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement.

“At Lenzing, we are working hard to make our industries even more sustainable and to drive the transformation of the textile business model from a linear to a circular economy model. This approach is firmly anchored in our strategy and corporate values. I am, therefore, particularly pleased about the highest rating from the internationally renowned organization and am proud that we as the Lenzing Group have now been awarded platinum status for the fourth time,” says Stephan Sielaff, CEO of the Lenzing Group.

In line with its “Naturally Positive” sustainability strategy, the Lenzing Group has set ambitious targets in each of its core strategic areas to further strengthen its transition from a linear to a circular economy model. Every year, Lenzing provides updates on its sustainability initiatives and the progress made in its annual sustainability report. This level of commitment and transparency was also positively emphasized by EcoVadis in its assessment. You can find out more about Lenzing’s sustainability goals, progress and other renowned rankings in the online

Sustainability Report 2023 at https://reports.lenzing.com/annual-and-sustainability-report/2023/.

Posted: August 14, 2024

