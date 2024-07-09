Woolmark Celebrates 60 Years With Launch Of Woolmark Recycled

NEW YORK, NY — July 8, 2024 — This year, Woolmark celebrates its 60th anniversary, marking six decades of certifying quality wool products. To commemorate this milestone, the Woolmark is introducing a new Recycled Wool specification, the first time the iconic mark will be applied to recycled fibre.

Since 1964, the Woolmark Logo has certified over five billion wool and wool care products, symbolising excellence and authenticity. The Woolmark Certification Program, operated globally by The Woolmark Company, is the gold standard for wool quality, providing consumers with assurance of premium fibre content.

The launch of the Recycled Wool sub-brand under the new RW-1 Specification marks a significant step towards a more sustainable textile industry. “Wool is the most recycled apparel fibre globally,” said John Roberts, Managing Director of The Woolmark Company. “Our new Recycled Wool mark supports the shift from a linear to a circular production model, reducing waste and pollution.”

The Recycled Wool specification ensures products contain at least 20% recycled wool, whilst also meeting The Woolmark Certification Program’s stringent quality standards. This initiative aligns with the industry’s regulatory pressures to adopt more sustainable practices. Products can feature recycled wool from both pre-consumer sources, such as fabric cutting waste, and post-consumer sources, like garments, certified by standards such as the Global Recycled Standard (GRS) and Recycled Claim Standard (RCS).

The Recycled Wool sub-brand reinforces Woolmark’s commitment to advancing a more circular industry. By supporting the development of long-lasting, quality-assured, natural products using recycled fibres Woolmark is at the forefront of promoting solutions that minimize waste and maximize resource efficiency.

“Wool accounts for only 1% of the apparel fibre market,” said John Roberts, “Creating a sub-brand to promote the reuse and repurposing of this remarkable fibre will help advance wool use in new categories and keep this rare fibre in circulation for longer.”

The Woolmark Certification Program includes clothing, fabrics, yarns, and home care products, with three main logos: Woolmark (100% pure new wool), Woolmark Blend (50%-99.9% new wool), and Wool Blend (30%-49.9% new wool).

For more information about the Woolmark Certification Program and to apply to become a Woolmark licensee, visit www.woolmark.com/certification.

Posted: July 9, 2024

Source: The Woolmark Company, a subsidiary of Australian Wool Innovation