Paradise Textiles And Nanollose Sign Exclusive R&D Deal

ASIA PACIFIC — July 8, 2024 — Paradise Textiles, the material science hub of Alpine Group, has signed a deal with biotechnology company, Nanollose for the exclusive supply of its sustainable Nullarbor™ fibres.

Under the non-binding term sheet for the joint venture agreement, Paradise will work closely with Nanollose, undertaking research and development (R&D) to manufacture yarns and fabrics from cutting-edge Nullarbor™ fibres. They will also supply samples to bolster customer engagement, working closely with Nanollose to promote the Nullarbor™ brand and its fibres and fabrics to prospective clients.

Paradise Textiles is the dedicated technology-first innovation hub of Alpine Group, driving cutting-edge research and innovation on sustainable materials, performance, and advanced manufacturing to reinvent the fabric of fashion.

Nullarbor™ fibres are eco-friendly, tree-free fibres produced through a microbial fermentation process that converts waste products into microbial cellulose, using minimal land, water, and energy. The microbial cellulose is then transformed into Nullarbor™ fibres using Nanollose technology, offering a viable alternative to conventional plant-derived cellulose fibres.

The partnership between Paradise and Nanollose represents the next phase in their ongoing collaboration to commercialise scalable technology to create fibres and fabrics with minimal environmental impact. Since May 2022, they have gained experience developing and presenting high-quality fabric constructions to select fashion and footwear brands.

Ashok Mahtani, co-Chairman of Alpine Group, said: “We are proud to announce the successful pilot production of next-generation fabrics utilizing Nullarbor pulp. This achievement signifies Paradise Textiles’ ongoing commitment to innovation in fabric development and collaborative partnerships. Nullarbor fibre’s unique properties and production process will enable us to offer our customers high-performance, sustainable textile solutions. We are confident that this partnership will drive significant advancements in the textile industry and help towards achieving our goal of making fashion fit for the future.”

Commenting, Nanollose Executive Chairman, Dr Wayne Best, said: “I’m delighted to see this collaboration begin to formalise in a way that establishes a framework for both companies to achieve a commercial outcome. The relationship has been growing organically for some time and we’ve been delighted with the enthusiasm Paradise Textiles has displayed for our technology and fibres. Their expertise, commitment to sustainability and innovation, and customer base is a natural fit for our Nullarbor fibre technology. It’s proven to be a strong working relationship to-date and I look forward to the joint pursuit of our commercial goals through this strategic Joint Venture agreement.”

Posted: July 8, 2024

Source: Paradise Textiles / Alpine Group