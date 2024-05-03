Standard Fiber Signals Continued Growth With Addition Of Major Manufacturing And Distribution Center — Makes Another Significant Capital Investment With New Atlanta Facility

HENDERSON, Nev. — May 3, 2024 — Global home textiles leader Standard Fiber continues its strong growth trajectory with the addition of a new Atlanta production and distribution center. The company says the Atlanta facility is a major investment to enhance customer service and reduce logistical costs across its diverse business segments.

Continuing to execute its capital investments and strategic plan, Standard Fiber will open a new 180,000-square-foot warehouse and fulfillment facility with state-of-the-art machinery this summer. This brand-new east coast facility is designed to match the company’s Henderson, Nevada facility that offers drop-ship fulfillment, pillow and dog bed filling.

“Our business model requires strategically located, multi-site capabilities to ensure reliability, increased customer delivery speed, and reduced transportation costs. By replicating on the east coast the excellent service levels we provide in the west out of Henderson, Nevada, we give our customers added confidence and peace of mind that makes working with us priceless,” said Chief Operating Officer Rob Tillman.

Tillman steps into this newly created role for the company and will oversee its facilities in Atlanta, Henderson, and Mexico. He added that the expansion will bring many manufacturing and distribution jobs with competitive pay and excellent benefits to the Forest Park area and contributing to growth for the local economy.

The Atlanta facility is conveniently located close to major highways and the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, and less than four hours from the Port of Savannah. This latest investment brings Standard Fiber’s North American operations to a total of five strategic locations to service its growing customer base.

Posted: May 3, 2024

Source: Standard Fiber