Indorama Ventures Rebrands To Align With Its Business Strategy

BANGKOK, Thailand — May 21, 2024 — From a family business that started in Thailand, Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd. has become a global leader in the chemicals industry. This remarkable growth is partly due our proud history of making acquisitions, which brought diverse brands to our unmatched global model. It is now time to unify all our brands under the single brand of Indorama Ventures.

We have developed the logo to reflect our modernity, sustainability, innovation, and the quality we provide to our customers worldwide. The new logo conveys our commitment to be a world-class sustainable chemical company producing indispensable chemistry that touches billions of lives every day.

Our brand promise, “Indispensable Chemistry,” emphasizes our commitment to developing essential chemicals and materials for everyday life. We prioritize addressing societal needs and creating environmental impact. This promise also reflects the long-standing, strong bonded relationships between Indorama Ventures and all stakeholders. Our strategic positioning in the polyester value chain and our global presence are reflected in ensuring reliable sourcing, delivery, and recycling of these indispensable materials.

Current Company Overview

Indorama Ventures, listed in Thailand (Bloomberg ticker IVL.TB), is a petrochemicals producer, with a global manufacturing footprint across Europe, Africa, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company’s portfolio comprises Combined PET, Fibers, and Indovinya (formerly Integrated Oxides & Derivatives). Indorama Ventures’ products serve major FMCG and automotive sectors, i.e., beverages, hygiene, personal care, tire, and safety segments. Indorama Ventures has about 26,000 employees worldwide and reported revenue of $15.6 billion in 2023. The company is listed in the Dow Jones Emerging Markets and World Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

The company has 140+ Operating Sites in 34 Countries on 6 Continents.

#1 rPET producer globally

#1 Ethoxylation company globally

#1 in PET staple fiber in ASEAN

#2 in airbag yarn

Indorama Ventures Business

Combined PET – We are the world’s leading PET manufacturer and recycler with sustainability at our core. Together, our resins, packaging, recycling, and specialty chemicals businesses serve customers making daily consumer necessities in diverse global markets including food & beverages, cosmetics and personal care, technical polymers, and other industries.

INDOVINYA – We offer sustainable and high-value solutions for the long-term success of our customers. As producers of solutions used in Crop Solutions, Energy & Resources, Home & Personal Care, Coatings, Performance Products, and other applications, we are present in the daily lives of millions of people around the world.

Fibers – As a leading global supplier, we offer one of the broadest portfolios in the fibers industry, touching many aspects of daily life. Our technology and innovation deliver high-quality fibers, high-tenacity yarns, specialty filaments, technical fabrics, and premium nonwovens. Customers rely on us to provide safe, high-performance solutions for automotive, industrial, home textile, apparel, hygiene, and medical applications.

Posted: May 21, 2024

Source: Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited