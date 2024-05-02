Gudrun Vogtentanz, Chief Scientific Officer At AMSilk, To Speak At The Rethinking Materials Summit, May 14, 2024

NEURIED, Germany — May 2, 2024 — AMSilk GmbH (“AMSilk”), a frontrunner in advanced biomaterials made from spider silk-based proteins, today announces that Gudrun Vogtentanz, Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in a panel discussion titled ‘Advancing the Bioeconomy: Plant-Based Specialty Chemicals and Bio-Based Building Block Molecules’ at the Rethinking Materials Summit in London on the 14th of May at 17:15.

AMSilk’s spider silk-based protein materials offer high-performance qualities which translate to a wide range of applications in the textile, homecare, biomedical, and automobile industries. Based on their exceptional natural properties, which can be tailored to the specific needs of the market or customer, AMSilk’s high-performance material outweighs many natural or fossil-based materials, while being verifiably biodegradable.

Rethinking Materials is a global thought-leadership event connecting decision-makers from diverse industries developing and scaling innovation in new materials.

Gudrun Vogtentanz, Chief Scientific Officer at AMSilk, commented: “Industrial biotechnology is emerging as a key driver to address several global challenges we have today. We need to stand together to build a strong bioeconomy while promoting the adoption of bio-based products. That’s why we look forward to attending Rethinking Materials, networking with peers in the biomaterials community, connecting with decision makers, and discussing shared experiences and challenges to overcome.”

In addition to CSO Gudrun Vogtentanz, AMSilk’s recently appointed CFO Ralph Fraundorfer, Senior Manager Marketing and Communications Isabel Rosenberger and member of the bioshield solutions team, René Busler, will be in attendance. Please get in touch if you would like to arrange a meeting.

Source: AMSilk GmbH